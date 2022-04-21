🌱 Stabbing Suspect Arrested + $50 Million For Summer Catch-Up Program

Welcome back, Queens! Let's get you all caught up to start this Friday, April 22 off on an informed note. Here's everything going on around Queens today.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 66 Low: 46.

Here are the top stories in Queens today:

Police have arrested a handyman in the gruesome murder of a Queens woman last week. The woman was murdered in her basement while her 13-year-old son was upstairs. According to police, the woman was having an affair with the man at the time. To learn more, watch the video at the link. (NBC New York) Does that big screen shot look familiar? Now you'll know why. The Queens Chronicle talks about the rich history of films set and shot in Queens. From Coming To America to Alfred Hitchcock, dozens of silver screen features have been based in our town. Read the article at the link. (Queens Chronicle) $50 million are being donated to help "catch-up" kids in local schools after COVID-19 interfered with education. Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg and current Mayor Eric Adams announced the donation at City Hall on Thursday. The funds will be dedicated to a new summer school initiative aimed at helping kids who may have fallen behind during the pandemic. Read more about the program at the link. (Queens Chronicle)





Today in Queens:

Ageless Inspirations Online(10:00 AM)

Creative Aging: Collage/Assemblage/ The Next Level Online (10:30 AM)

QPL Baby: Bilingual Bengali Storytime with Urban Stages Online (11:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards posted about the Cannabis Conference. The event featured entrepreneurs and scholars who spoke about the history of cannabis and potential economic development in Queens for the product. (Facebook)

Queens Botanical Garden is hosting garden art installations next Saturday, Apr. 30. Tickets are $14-16, click the link to get yours today. (Facebook)

Queens Museum invites you to "Come Back Cities," an event aimed at celebrating families of blind and deaf kids. The event will be this Sunday Apr. 24. Learn more at the post link. (Facebook)

Events:

Announcements:

African American & 60yrs +? Get Paid for your Opinions! (Details)

Behind The Scoreboard – Uglies Who Did Good (Details)

Job listings:

“Handyman” - Jack/Jill of all Interior and Exterior Home Maintenance/ fix-it tasks.. (Details)

Real Estate Agent Wanted (Details)

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Friday! I'll see you soon.

— Miranda Fraraccio

About me: Miranda Fraraccio is a born and raised Rhode Islander, now living in New York. She works as a staff writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners and is a graduate of The University of Rhode Island, where she earned a degree in Writing & Rhetoric and Communication Studies. In her free time, you can find her traveling, drinking tea, or photographing her neighborhood as a street photographer.

