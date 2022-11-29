Stabbing suspect arrested in Big Bear

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Preston Pooley, 31, of Big Bear on suspicion of attempting to fatally stab an individual.

Sheriff’s officials arrested a Big Bear man on suspicion of attempting to fatally stab an individual who sought treatment at a local hospital.

Big Bear Sheriff’s Station deputies on Saturday responded to the report of a stabbing victim at Bear Valley Community Hospital.

Deputies investigated and identified the suspect as 31-year-old Preston Pooley of Big Bear.

Sheriff’s officials authored an arrest warrant for Pooley and a search warrant for a residence in Big Bear.

At about 7:33 p.m. on Saturday, deputies served the search warrant at the residence in the 500 block of Temple Lane.

Deputies arrested Pooley and conducted a search where they found evidence of the stabbing.

Pooley was booked into custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of attempted murder, sheriff’s officials said.

Pooley’s bail was set at $1 million. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

The Sheriff’s Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at 909-866-0100.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME(27463) or leave information at wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff's deputies arrest stabbing suspect in Big Bear