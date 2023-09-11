Stabbing suspect arrested in Jefferson County after he stabs himself before arrest

A man was arrested Sunday in connection to a stabbing in Jefferson County Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, officers with the Port Townsend Police Department and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a man who had been suspected of a stabbing on Saturday.

The 42-year-old man was reported to have been seen in the 8600 block of State Route 20 near Seton Road.

When law enforcement arrived, the man ran into thick brush along the highway.

The man - who was armed with a knife - refused commands from the deputies.

When deputies fired less lethal 40mm foam rounds at the man to get him to drop the knife, he began to stab himself in the neck and throat.

Tasers were then deployed to stop the man from further injuring himself.

Once the knife was safely taken away from the man, medical attention was provided until units with East Jefferson Fire and Rescue arrived to transport him to a trauma center.

The incident is under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.