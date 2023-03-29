Stabbing suspect arrested after standoff

Mar. 29—A 22-year-old Ada man reportedly slashed his father's face with a knife Monday evening and then forced a standoff between himself and police.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. inside a residence in the 400 block of W. Fifth St. Arrested in the case was Octavio Lopez Jr.

According to an Ada police report, Lopez's his mother said he was upset over some food and other items in his house he said were not working.

The mother and Lopez's father were visiting their son's residence with some food when Lopez became irate and chased his father with a knife, she said.

"(The mother said the father) was getting away when Lopez started towards her with the knife," the report read. "(The mother said the father) came to her aid and that is when (Lopez) cut his father's face."

Police responded and attempted to speak with Lopez, but he locked himself inside the house, according to the report.

"Ada police officers contacted Lighthouse Mental Health and spoke with a mental health professional who said they were sending a licensed professional counselor to the location to speak with (Lopez) in an attempt to help officers get him out of the house," the report read. "The LPC spent about 30 minutes trying to get (Lopez) to speak with them. The more anyone tried to talk to (Lopez), the more agitated he became."

Members of the Ada Police Department's tactical team arrived on scene, as well as members of the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office tactical team.

After Ada police obtained an arrest warrant for Lopez, the PCSO tactical team deployed "CS gas" into the house, according to the report.

"A short time after the gas was put into the house, (Lopez) came out the front door and ran to the west," the report read. "Officers reported (Lopez) came out of the house carrying a pole, a knife, and some other items."

Police said Lopez fled on foot and after a short chase and struggle with officers, he was taken into custody.

"(Lopez) was being checked by Mercy EMS personnel when he pulled out his feeding tube," the report read. "(Lopez) was then transported to Mercy Hospital by Mercy EMS where the feeding tube was replaced and then (he) was transported to Pontotoc County Justice Center where he was booked for (suspicion of) assault and battery with a dangerous weapon."