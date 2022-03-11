Stabbing suspect charge bond revoked after victim dies

Mar. 10—GOSHEN — A suspect accused of attempted murder had his charge increased to murder after the victim died Tuesday evening.

Samuel Byfield, 22, is charged in connection with the of stabbing Wayne Bontrager, 73, February 14. Byfield was initially arrested on charges of attempted murder, robbery, battery with a deadly weapon, theft, and leaving the scene of a crash. As the State of Indiana does not offer bond for murder suspects, Samuel Byfield's bond was revoked due to the amended charge.

According to court documents, Byfield was test-driving one of Bontrager's vehicles from Bontrager's Meadowlark Cars Goshen lot in the area of C.R. 26, east of C.R. 22, when Byfield and Bontrager got into an altercation which resulted in Byfield pulling Bontrager from the vehicle and attacking him with a knife.

Following the stabbing, Byfield reportedly returned to the vehicle and proceeded east on C.R. 26 before eventually crashing in the area of C.R. 33 and C.R. 20. He continued to flee on foot into a nearby wooded area where he was tracked and eventually apprehended by police, according to the report.

Public defender Matt Johnson has filed a motion for competency evaluation. If found guilty, Byfield can be sentenced up to 60 years. A jury trial for Byfield is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. August 1, contingent on the results of the competency evaluation.

A trial status conference was scheduled for Jordan J. Wolf, 22, who is facing murder charges in the Elkhart Circuit Court. He faces up to 85 years for the murder of Forrest Howard, 29, in the 500 block of South Fifth Street in Elkhart on June 19, 2021.

Security footage as well as witness testimony gathered by police indicate Wolf and Howard had an altercation in a nearby alley where Howard was shot three times. Wolf was arrested on June 24, 2021 and jail information indicates he's also being held on prior cases. Jury trial was scheduled for Dec. 6, and continued to April 18, and then to Aug. 15. Wolf will have a trial status conference July 7.

Prosecutor Vicky Becker is still awaiting the result of the mental competency evaluation for Jake A. Brunette, 25, who is accused of the murder of Andrew Conley, 23. Police responded to a call from Conley who said he'd been stabbed during a fight at Monarch Mobile Home Park in the 2300 block of Cassopolis Street around 7:55 a.m. Nov. 17, 2021. Conley died en route to the hospital.

During a Feb. 9, 2022 hearing, public defender Matthew Johnson noted that Brunette has a history of long stints at in-patient therapy for both mental health and drug issues. The trial date is pushed back from April 4 to Aug. 15, with a status conference scheduled for July 21.

Austin Bowlin, 37, asked for a continuance from April 4 to Aug. 29 for his trial set for Aug. 29. The trial is in regards to the murder of Jeffrey Crapo, 32, in March 2020. After the shooting, Bowlin allegedly drove around with Crapo's body in a car to various locations in Indiana and Michigan and at one point, forced a witness to ride with him for part three-day-journey. Crapo's body was disposed of by the car being set on fire outside of Jackson, Mich. March 4.

Bowlin was initially taken into custody in Michigan where he was charged with arson and mutilation of a corpse, pleading no contest in August. The murder case was filed in local courts Sept. 14, 2021. "This case has voluminous discovery," said public defender Matt Johnson. A formal plea bargain has been sent to Bowlin and Johnson with a deadline of June 30.