Stabbing suspect charged

Jan. 31—A man who allegedly stabbed two people in November was charged recently with two felonies.

Dalton Kane Swartz, 27, of Ada was charged in Pontotoc County District Court with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The stabbings occurred after an argument turned violent Nov. 10.

Ada police responded to a call of a verbal dispute in the 600 block of W. Seventh St. at about 7:53 p.m. that evening. Upon arrival, police asked the resident of a home on the street — Tarence Washington — to come outside.

According to a report by Ada Police Officer Mason Campbell, Washington, along with his girlfriend Shanda Beasley, walked out of the house and onto the front porch.

"I observed both to be bleeding," Campbell said. "I observed (both) to have lacerations on them. (Beasley) had a laceration to the left forearm and (Washington) had one on his side."

Campbell called for EMS to respond and treat the injuries.

"EMS arrived on scene to address the wounds," Campbell said. "(Washington's) wound after EMS cut away his shirt showed to be a clean cut from near the spine all the way to his left side, approximately 18 to 20 inches in length. (Beasley) had a clean cut on her left forearm approximately three to four inches in length."

Washington and Beasley told police that Beasley and her sisters were arguing about sending money through CashApp when the argument turned into a physical confrontation.

Washington said he stepped between the sisters and then another man at the residence, Swartz, also stepped in, cutting Beasley on her arm.

Washington said he could see the knife in Swartz's hand, so he went for a sword that he keeps by the bed and that is when Swartz reportedly cut him.

Beasley's sisters and Swartz then left the scene before police arrived, according to Beasley and Washington.

Both Washington and Beasley were taken to Chickasaw Nation Medical Center for medical treatment.

An arrest warrant for Swartz was was issued soon after, and he was arrested Jan. 9.