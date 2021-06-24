Stabbing suspect indicted

Jun. 24—By Henry Culvyhouse

The Daily Independent

ASHLAND A man accused of stabbing his boyfriend and another person in the middle of traffic June 7 has been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.

Brady L. Shelton, 56, of Ashland, is accused of getting in a knife fight June 7 with his boyfriend and another person inside a vehicle traveling eastbound on U.S. 23. The car stopped and Shelton fled — he was arrested June 8 after calling for EMS to get treatment for injuries he incurred in the fracas, according to court records.

On June 16, a Boyd County grand jury issued a two-count indictment against Shelton — one count for first-degree assault, the other count for second-degree assault.

If convicted on assault first, he could face between 10 and 20 years in prison, and five to 10 years on the second count.

An indictment is merely an accusation levied by a grand jury and is not an indication of guilt. Shelton is presumed innocent unless he is convicted in a court of law.

Shelton has been held at the Boyd County Detention since his arrest. Bond has been set at $50,000.

He was due Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court before Judge John Vincent for arraignment.

