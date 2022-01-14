Stabbing suspect pleads to lesser charges

Jan. 13—MANKATO — A Mankato man who was accused of lunging through a window and stabbing a man in the chest pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanors and was sentenced to 15 days in jail.

In June 2020, charges said Tyler Allen Wolters, 30, fought with a man outside a Mankato residence. The other man went inside and Wolters allegedly lunged in through a window and stabbed the man. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening chest wound.

Wolters then drove away while intoxicated and struggled with police officers after he was detained.

He pleaded guilty to DWI and obstructing the legal process in November and more serious charges were dismissed, including felony assault.

Wolters was sentenced Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court to at least 15 days in jail. Additional jail time will be waived if he's meeting requirements while serving three years of probation.