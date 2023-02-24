Stabbing suspect reportedly tells police 'just shoot me'

Feb. 24—EBENSBURG, Pa. — An Indiana County man was jailed Thursday for stabbing a woman in the face in the parking lot of an Ebensburg retirement community, and then telling police, "Just shoot me," authorities allege.

Ebensburg police charged Victor Lee Kealey, 41, of Saltsburg, with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, police responded to a reported stabbing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Cambridge Ebensburg Retirement Community on Admiral Peary Highway.

When police arrived, they found the woman in a red sedan with blood on her face.

She told police that a man had approached her asking if she had jumper cables. When she told him she had no jumper cables, the man pulled out a knife, stabbed her and calmly walked away, the affidavit said.

She was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Police said they found a white sedan in the parking lot with Kealey at the wheel, a woman in the front passenger seat and a large pit bull in the back seat.

"Do you know what I did?" Kealey asked. Then he said, "Just shoot me."

The officer told Kealey he was not going to shoot him. Kealey allegedly climbed out of the car and said, "I'm going to stab you then," the affidavit said.

When a second police unit arrived, Kealey became more aggressive and police shot him with a Taser, the affidavit said.

Police allege that Kealey was carrying several knives and a knife with a 5-inch blade, which was believed to be used in the stabbing, was found in his vehicle.

Kealey was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.