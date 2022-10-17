Stabbing suspect in west Phoenix barricades himself inside office building

Phoenix police say a man who stabbed another inside a west Phoenix office may have barricaded himself in the same building.

Officers responded to a call about a subject with a knife at an office building on 71st Avenue and Sherman Street and found a man with a stab wound there.

Media Outlets: Regarding 71st Avenue and Sherman Street. If your news helicopter is in the area of our scene, please have them keep a further distance. The sound of your helicopter does not allow officers to communicate with anyone inside. pic.twitter.com/sYKTFtxok7 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 17, 2022

Police said witnesses saw a man stab the victim inside the office building. The victim is currently being treated for his injuries at the hospital.

The building was evacuated and officers are currently attempting to communicate with the man, police said.

Phoenix police are asking the public to avoid the area while they work to resolve the situation peacefully.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Stabbing suspect barricaded in an office building in west Phoenix