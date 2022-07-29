A stabbing took place near the Boise River. Now, police are looking for the suspect

The Boise Police Department is searching for a man after he stabbed another man near the Boise River.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, Boise officers responded to a report of a stabbing near Ninth Street and the Boise River, according to a tweet posted by Boise police. Officers located a male victim who had non-life threatening injuries, and secured the scene before they began looking for the suspect, according to the tweet. The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

The officers didn’t find the suspect at the scene. Boise police said a fight broke out between the two men prior to the stabbing.

Witness told authorities that the suspect is a 5’8” white man in his 30s to early 40s, and that he has long grayish hair and a reddish beard. The suspect also possibly has hand tattoos, a broken cane and walks with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call 208-377-6790 or make a tip to Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.