Stabbing under investigation in North Scranton

Dec. 8—SCRANTON — City police are investigating a stabbing during a domestic disturbance late Wednesday in North Scranton.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. at a home at 1764 McDonough Ave.

According to city police Capt. Dennis Lukasewicz, a man stabbed and wounded his son after the son assaulted his mother inside the home.

Police did not immediately release the names of the individuals involved.

The son was taken to a hospital for treatment, Lukasewicz said. There was no update on his condition.

The incident remains under investigation by city detectives, Lukasewicz said.

Police officers remained on the scene into the early morning hours Thursday.

