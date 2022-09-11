Stabbing victim in Court Avenue entertainment district requires life-saving intervention

Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, witnesses summoned Des Moines officers downtown to a stabbing in the 200 block of Court Avenue.

A 24-year-old man had multiple stab wounds, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek, the Des Moines Police Department public information officer.

Officers immediately applied a tourniquet, chest seal and pressure bandages to the man's injuries and requested assistance from Des Moines Fire Department medics. He was transported to a local hospital where he is still being treated.

Witnesses identified a potential suspect, and officers detained a 26-year-old male a short distance from the stabbing. A knife was recovered at the scene, Parizek said.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. No names have been released.

Teresa Kay Albertson covers crime, courts and local government in Ames and central Iowa for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register. Reach her at talbertson@registermedia.com or 515-419-6098.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Knife recovered at scene of life-threatening stabbing in Des Moines