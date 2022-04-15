Stabbing victim was on FaceTime with his brother when fatally attacked

Los Angeles police are searching for a knife-wielding suspect who without provocation fatally stabbed a man who was on FaceTime with his brother at the time.

Sergio Santay, 34, was on the phone with his brother, walking in the 600 block of Bonnie Brae Street near MacArthur Park around 2:40 p.m. on April 8 when the assailant stabbed him in the neck, the LAPD said in a news release this week.

“He was talking to me on FaceTime. He was very happy about his day, telling me about work,” the victim’s brother, Douglas Santay, told KTLA-TV in Spanish.

Suddenly his brother had blood all over his face and was not responding, said Douglas Santay, who then called 911 and rushed to the scene.

“Without provocation, the suspect stabbed the victim,” the LAPD said in its statement.

Surveillance video obtained by authorities shows the suspect running from the scene before encountering two other individuals in an alley whom he also attempted to stab.

The attacks appeared “random” and “unprovoked,” police said.

Police released some surveillance video that they say shows the suspect around the time of the initial incident. The suspect is male, wearing a black fisherman hat with marijuana leaves, a turquoise T-shirt, light-colored shorts and dark shoes.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD Central Bureau Homicide detectives at (213) 996-4116.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.