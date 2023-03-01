Stabbing victim files lawsuit against Greensburg Rialto owner

Mar. 1—The now shuttered Rialto Bar and Bistro in Greensburg violated state liquor laws, had insufficient security and improperly trained staff prior to a near-fatal stabbing that left one man injured in November, a new lawsuit alleges.

The court filing in Westmoreland County claims the Rialto on Otterman Street had an invalid liquor license when a Thanksgiving Eve party was held there Nov. 23. One patron was stabbed during the event, which featured a DJ, food and drinks. Customers were offered a free Jell-O shot if they took a selfie and posted it on social media.

Joseph R. Williams of New Alexandria was stabbed as many as 10 times during an altercation with another man, police said. Anthony J. Sharp, 31, of Jeannette was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses and is free on $250,000 bail as he awaits trial.

The court filing claimed the bar's license expired June 30, and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board website has the same information.

Rialto owner John Rullo denied that the license had expired and said that, at the time of the stabbing, the business was operated by a potential new owner who had agreed to purchase the establishment, which first opened in 1933.

"The place should never have been opened," Rullo said. "The restaurant was and is under contract. This is a huge mess."

------

Related

—1 person hospitalized after stabbing at Rialto in Greensburg

—Police say bar fight in Greensburg's Rialto spilled outside, led to stabbing

—Man recounts events that led up to his brother's stabbing outside Greensburg bar

------

Williams claims Rialto staff were not properly trained and continued to serve intoxicated guests. He also claims there was not enough security in place to deal with the large crowd the night of the stabbing.

He is seeking an unspecified amount in compensatory and punitive damages from Rialto's owners.

"Based on the physical appearance and behavior of Sharp, the Rialto had adequate reason to determine that Sharp was intoxicated and despite that apparent knowledge, dispensed and sold more alcohol to Sharp for him to consume while he was a patron of the Rialto," the lawsuit claims.

Story continues

The court filing says Williams tried to intervene when Sharp attempted to interact with a woman. Sharp became verbally aggressive and started a physical altercation that paused when Williams and his friends moved to another area of the bar.

Sharp continued to bother other patrons before he and Williams later renewed their altercation, the suit alleges. Williams claims Sharp, with knife in hand, followed him as he attempted to leave the bar and stabbed him in the abdomen, back, shoulder and face.

The stabbing was the second near-fatal incident to occur last year in or near the Rialto. In January 2022, two men were shot outside the bar after a fight began inside. Two men were wounded, including one of the alleged shooters and a passerby as nine rounds were fired in downtown Greensburg, police said.

Both men charged in the shooting, Evan Curley, 24, of Greensburg and Stevin "Twogunz" German, 28, of Uniontown, are awaiting trial for attempted homicide. Their trials are tentatively scheduled to begin this month.

Rullo, who has moved to Florida, said the Rialto remains closed as he attempts to finalize the sale of the business.

"Now it is a nightmare that keeps on going," Rullo said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .