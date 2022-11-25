Update: Stabbing victim ID’d. He was looking for recyclables when killed, police say

Fresno police identified a man who was stabbed to death outside of his apartment building as he was looking for recyclables early Friday.

Uvaldo Silva Avalos, 60, of Fresno was found unresponsive near apartment dumpsters at a complex on Cornelia south of Shaw avenues after midnight, police said.

Callers to 911 reported him lying on the ground.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving efforts but he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after they arrived, police said.

Silva Avalos was looking for recycling when an unknown person stabbed him multiple times, police said in an update Friday afternoon.

He lived in the Courtyard at Central Park Apartments, police confirmed Friday.

Officers did not provide a suspect description, and were canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance footage, police said. Homicide detectives were on scene for several hours.

The fatal stabbing marks the 54th homicide so far this year in Fresno.

Anyone with information is asked by police to call 559-621-7000.

Anyone with information can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Police investigate a fatal stabbing outside an apartment building Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, near Cornelia and Shaw avenues.