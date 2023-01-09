Stabbing victim identified

Jan. 9—DANVILLE — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim in a Jan. 3 Danville stabbing as 35-year-old John R. Carmean of Danville.

Danville police arrested and charged Jesse Landers with first-degree murder on Jan. 4 in connection with the incident.

Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said around 9:21 p.m. on Jan. 3, Danville police responded to the 300 block of Harmon Street in reference to a subject lying in the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers located Carmean with a stab wound to his neck. Carmean told police he had been stabbed by another man but was unable to provide further information due to receiving treatment for his wound, Webb said.

Carmean was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for further treatment, where he was pronounced dead at 9:42 a.m. on Jan. 4, according to Northrup. An autopsy was scheduled for Jan. 6.

During a follow-up investigation, police learned that Carmean had been in a verbal dispute with the suspect. According to Webb, the dispute became physical and Carmean was stabbed.

Police identified Landers, 41, of Danville, as the suspect, and located him walking near Woodbury Street and Chandler Street, where he was taken into custody.

Vermilion County States Attorney's Office reviewed the case, and Landers was charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Danville Public Safety Building awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court, which is scheduled for Jan. 30 at 2:30 p.m.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.