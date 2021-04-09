With stabbing victim reluctant to testify, attacker gets 2 years

Apr. 9—A Manchester man accepted a plea bargain this week in which he was convicted of stabbing another man during an argument last April — causing injuries that were considered life-threatening at first — and received a two-year prison sentence.

John Farley Blackshear, 27, was convicted Thursday in the Hartford Superior Court plea deal of second-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon. He entered the pleas under the Alford doctrine, meaning he didn't admit that he was guilty but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence, if believed by a jury, would be sufficient for a conviction.

In accordance with the deal, Judge Laura F. Baldini sentenced Blackshear to two years in prison, followed by three years' probation, with the possibility of up to six more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

Manchester police say the stabbing occurred in the area of 213 Center St. and was reported around 3:40 p.m. April 25, 2020.

Blackshear was arrested two days later. He has been in jail since then, held in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Connecticut prison inmates serving sentences up to two years are eligible for release after serving half that time. So, Blackshear could be released after serving a year, including any credit he receives for the time he has spent in jail since his arrest.

STABBING SENTENCE

Prosecutor Anthony Bochicchio said the stabbing victim told an inspector in the Hartford state's attorney's office that he didn't want to have any input as to the outcome of the case and didn't want to testify at a trial, according to an audio recording of Thursday's hearing. The prosecutor said that "certainly did weigh into" the plea bargain he negotiated.

Bochicchio said Blackshear went to the victim's home while the victim was outside cleaning a car and they got in an argument. The victim shoved Blackshear away, and Blackshear pulled a knife and stabbed him in the side, leaving a 3-inch wound, according to the prosecutor.

After police received a call reporting the stabbing, officers went to 219 Center St. and found the victim on the back steps, conscious and bleeding, Lt. Ryan Shea said at the time.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where the prosecutor said his injuries were initially considered life-threatening. The victim did, however, manage to recover from the wound, the prosecutor said.

He said a neighbor identified Blackshear from a state Department of Motor Vehicles photograph.

Two other people also are facing charges in the incident.

Paul Andre Blake, who is around age 50 and has listed an address on Oak Street, is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon based on accusations that he brandished a knife during the incident. The victim told police that Blake approached him along with Blackshear.

Jillian Sage Holden, who is in her late teens, is facing several charges in the incident, the most serious of which is conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. She is accused of getting a knife for one of the men during the confrontation.

Holden is free on a $25,000 bond and returns to Hartford court on April 27, online court records show. Blake is free on a $100,000 bond and returns to the same court on April 29, those records show.

