With stabbing victim reluctant to testify, attacker gets 2 years

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read

Apr. 9—A Manchester man accepted a plea bargain this week in which he was convicted of stabbing another man during an argument last April — causing injuries that were considered life-threatening at first — and received a two-year prison sentence.

John Farley Blackshear, 27, was convicted Thursday in the Hartford Superior Court plea deal of second-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon. He entered the pleas under the Alford doctrine, meaning he didn't admit that he was guilty but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence, if believed by a jury, would be sufficient for a conviction.

In accordance with the deal, Judge Laura F. Baldini sentenced Blackshear to two years in prison, followed by three years' probation, with the possibility of up to six more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

Manchester police say the stabbing occurred in the area of 213 Center St. and was reported around 3:40 p.m. April 25, 2020.

Blackshear was arrested two days later. He has been in jail since then, held in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Connecticut prison inmates serving sentences up to two years are eligible for release after serving half that time. So, Blackshear could be released after serving a year, including any credit he receives for the time he has spent in jail since his arrest.

STABBING SENTENCE

DEFENDANT: John Farley Blackshear, 27, of Manchester

CONVICTIONS: Second-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon

SENTENCE: Eight years, suspended after two years in prison, followed by three years' probation

Prosecutor Anthony Bochicchio said the stabbing victim told an inspector in the Hartford state's attorney's office that he didn't want to have any input as to the outcome of the case and didn't want to testify at a trial, according to an audio recording of Thursday's hearing. The prosecutor said that "certainly did weigh into" the plea bargain he negotiated.

Bochicchio said Blackshear went to the victim's home while the victim was outside cleaning a car and they got in an argument. The victim shoved Blackshear away, and Blackshear pulled a knife and stabbed him in the side, leaving a 3-inch wound, according to the prosecutor.

After police received a call reporting the stabbing, officers went to 219 Center St. and found the victim on the back steps, conscious and bleeding, Lt. Ryan Shea said at the time.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where the prosecutor said his injuries were initially considered life-threatening. The victim did, however, manage to recover from the wound, the prosecutor said.

He said a neighbor identified Blackshear from a state Department of Motor Vehicles photograph.

Two other people also are facing charges in the incident.

Paul Andre Blake, who is around age 50 and has listed an address on Oak Street, is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon based on accusations that he brandished a knife during the incident. The victim told police that Blake approached him along with Blackshear.

Jillian Sage Holden, who is in her late teens, is facing several charges in the incident, the most serious of which is conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. She is accused of getting a knife for one of the men during the confrontation.

Holden is free on a $25,000 bond and returns to Hartford court on April 27, online court records show. Blake is free on a $100,000 bond and returns to the same court on April 29, those records show.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

Recommended Stories

  • Nurse Stabbed To Death Over Cost Of Refrigerator During Facebook Marketplace Sale, Police Say

    A Pennsylvania mother and nurse was allegedly stabbed to death by a man selling a refrigerator on Facebook Marketplace this week after the two got into an argument over the price of the appliance. Joshua Gorgone, 26, confessed to the “brutal” stabbing of Denise Williams after a dispute over the cost of a refrigerator, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Oxygen.com. On April 5, the 54-year-old woman vanished after she drove to Gorgone’s apartment to view the fridge, which was meant to be a gift for her boyfriend, officials said. They'd met and communicated on Facebook Marketplace to arrange the sale. Williams’ family filed a missing person report on Monday evening when she didn’t pick up several phone calls after having left work hours earlier. Around 9 p.m., the nurse’s phone was tracked to an unspecified area in Johnstown, Pennsylvania; her Chevrolet Trax later turned up in Richland Township, about eight miles away. Detectives found “fresh blood” on the vehicle’s doors and ice cubes were sprinkled across the vehicle’s floorboard. Police also found a small baggie of suspected cocaine and an ATM withdrawal receipt for $160 from a Johnstown bank from earlier that afternoon. The SUV's key wasn't located. Authorities ultimately discovered Williams had planned to meet up with Gorgone on Monday to buy a refrigerator. Her body was later found on the bathroom floor inside his apartment. Under questioning, Gorgone allegedly told to detectives the sale went south, then ultimately spiraled into a “physical altercation.” He later confessed to stabbing a kitchen knife into Williams’ chest several times. Gorgone then apparently dumped her vehicle in Richland Township. Prosecutors suspect the drugs seized from Williams’ Chevrolet also belong to him. “We do believe at some point the defendant did move her vehicle and we believe it was after she would have passed away,” Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer told Oxygen.com. “We do not believe the drugs located in the car were hers.” Williams’ death was ruled a homicide. She died from exsanguination, or massive blood loss, due to multiple stab wounds, according to a preliminary autopsy; she also had numerous defensive injuries on her hands, palms, and forearms. “She was taken away from her family at the snap of a finger,” Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees told Oxygen.com. “There were obvious signs of a struggle. She did put up one heck of a fight. This was a very brutal scene — it was a violent death.” Lees knows Williams’ family personally, he said. In the 1990s, the county coroner worked with Williams at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s Lee Campus. They often cared for terminal cancer patients in the same oncology unit, he said. “Denise and I worked side by side hundreds of times taking care of sick, sick patients, helping families cope, trying to make it a little bit easier, trying to comfort the patient,” he explained. Williams worked at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center until her death. Lees described her as an “upbeat,” “caring,” and “compassionate” medical professional. “On the busiest days, she’d always make you laugh,” Lees recalled. “It’s going to be a huge loss.” The 51-year-old coroner was taken aback when he learned he'd been tasked with conducting a post-mortem examination on his former colleague. “You need to put those feelings aside,” Lees said. “I don’t have an easy job, to begin with...it does give me many sleepless nights from time to time — it’s not a pleasant job, it’s not a job many people want. We are front and center of seeing pain and sorrow. It does become a little bit emotional, a little bit challenging when I have to perform my duties when you’re dealing with people that you know.” Lees said he conducted the solemn duty laser-focused on delivering justice — and perhaps some closure — to Williams’ family. “It’s my job to speak for her — and I’m honored to speak for her,” Lees said. “It’s my job as the coroner to speak for that individual that is deceased and also to represent their family in getting answers, and working with law enforcement, the district attorney’s office, to bring justice to those who are responsible for a person’s passing.” Photo: Getty Images County officials also warned the public to be vigilant when selling and purchasing items on social media. “No good deal is worth losing your life over,” Neugebauer added. “You don’t know who you’re dealing with on the other side.” The Cambria County District Attorney cautioned against meeting up with Facebook Marketplace sellers alone or inviting buyers into your home. “You should never meet up with a stranger by yourself,” he added. “You should let your family know where you’re going. Bring a family member or a friend. And if you’re on the selling side of things, you shouldn’t invite a stranger into your home..meet in a public place that is well-lit, hopefully under surveillance, and would have people around.” Gorgone was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. He’s being held without bail at Cambria County Prison. Gorgone's next court appearance is scheduled for April 14, court documents show. It's unclear if he's retained legal representation. Geistown Borough Police weren’t immediately available to comment on the case on Thursday.

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.

  • Reagan's would-be assassin to pursue unconditional release

    Lawyers for the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan say he plans to ask a federal court to allow him to live without conditions in the Virginia home he's currently residing in with his mother and brother. In a Thursday court filing, John Hinckley Jr.'s lawyers stated that he wants to set up a status call as soon as possible in hopes of scheduling a hearing for unconditional release. Hinckley's mother is in declining health, the lawyers said, and they hope an unconditional release order “might be entered while Mrs. Hinckley can appreciate it.”

  • Dog poop and a backyard camera helped reunite lost dog with owner nearly 5 years later

    Bay escaped from his Massachusetts home five years ago. She was captured this week and reunited with her owner.

  • Sidney Powell quotes Buzz Lightyear in response to sanctions request for her election conspiracy-theory lawsuit

    The lawyer advanced a baseless conspiracy theory saying Venezuela was involved in manipulating election results against President Donald Trump.

  • A royal flag at Windsor Castle won't be lowered after Prince Philip's death

    The Royal Standard flag represents the British monarchy and will remain at full mast outside Windsor Castle.

  • NRA trial opens window on secretive leader's life and work

    Wayne LaPierre flies exclusively on private jets, he sailed around the Bahamas for “security” and he never sends emails or texts in the course of his work running the nation's most politically influential gun-rights group. LaPierre's testimony this week during the National Rifle Association's high-stakes bankruptcy trial offered a rare window into the work and habits of the notoriously secretive titan of the American firearms movement. LaPierre’s testimony revealed him to be an embattled executive defending his leadership and punching back against what he characterized as a political attack by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

  • Russia demanded 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines back after officials in Europe questioned the quality of the shot

    Slovakia's drug agency said roughly 80% of Sputnik V's safety and effectiveness data was missing. Russia accused it of "sabotage."

  • Kremlin says it fears full-scale fighting in Ukraine's east

    The Kremlin said Friday it fears a resumption of full-scale fighting in eastern Ukraine and could take steps to protect Russian civilians there, a stark warning that comes amid a Russian troop build-up along the border. The statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, reflected the Kremlin’s determination to prevent Ukraine from using force to try to retake control over separatist-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's military chief dismissed the Russian claims that the country's armed forces are preparing for an attack on the rebel east.

  • BBC presenters immediately changed into black clothes following the news of Prince Phillip's death. They always have black outfits on standby, sources say.

    The BBC presenter Martine Croxall wore all black to announce Prince Phillip's death. BBC sources say presenters always have black clothes on standby.

  • Nick and Vanessa Lachey have been married for nearly 10 years. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo started dating after his high-profile relationship with Jessica Simpson ended and have been married nearly 10 years.

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.

  • Joss Whedon's Confusing, Overcrowded The Nevers Indulges in the Laziest Habits of TV's Dickens Obsession

    There was a time, not so long ago, when to describe a television show as Dickensian was to pay it the highest possible compliment. But peak TV tends to debase every marker of prestige it touches, through infinite imitations

  • Tucker Carlson embraces white-supremacist 'replacement' conspiracy theory, claiming Democrats are 'importing' immigrants to 'dilute' American voters

    "I have less political power because they're importing a brand new electorate. Why should I sit back and take that?" the Fox News host said.

  • Prince Philip once lit up enemy ships as Royal Navy warships tore them apart during a bloody nighttime WWII naval battle

    He earned a valor medal for his actions during the battle. Philip is also credited with helping save his ship from an enemy bomber in another fight.

  • Filipino man dies after being forced to perform hundreds of squats for breaking COVID-19 curfew near Manila

    Philippine authorities are investigating the death of a man forced to perform nearly 300 squats after officials say he broke COVID-19 curfew rules.

  • Hailey Bieber says a restaurant host's viral TikTok calling her rude made her 'upset'

    In a recent YouTube video, Hailey Bieber addressed an almost year-old viral TikTok that alleged she was rude to a hostess at a restaurant.

  • Tesla just hiked the prices of its most popular cars - here's how much each model will set you back

    Tesla tends to change its prices pretty regularly. Here's how much one of its electric cars will set you back today.

  • 3 ways to reduce gym anxiety if you're new to fitness, according to 'Wonder Woman' actress and former CrossFit athlete Brooke Ence

    To avoid 'gymtimidation,' remember everyone has room to improve and you have to start somewhere, the actress told Insider.

  • 'Blue wall of silence' takes hit in Chauvin's murder trial

    Police accused of wrongdoing can usually count on the blue wall of silence — protection from fellow officers that includes everything from shutting off body cameras to refusing to cooperate with investigators. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified that Chauvin’s kneeling on the handcuffed Floyd's neck was “in no way, shape or form” in line with department policy or training.