Stabbing victim sentenced in beating

Sep. 28—A Lebanon man has been sentenced to a year of probation in the beating of a man who stabbed him.

Eric A. Shockley, 40, and his friend Joshua C. Anderson, 34, confronted an intoxicated pedestrian they encountered on their way home from a bar in September 2019, according to court records.

Shockley told police the man threw a rock at the car Anderson was driving, Lebanon Police Officer Clark Lecher reported.

The man was with two co-workers in Abner Longley Park on Lebanon's south side at the time. The two women told police Shockley and Anderson circled them twice before leaving the car and pursuing their companion. Shockley took the first swing and Anderson jumped in when the victim swung back, the women reportedly told police.

The man was thrown to the ground and Shockley was then stabbed with a pocket knife, one woman said, according to court records.

Shockley and Anderson stomped on and kicked the man's head, according to police. A witness said Shockley told Anderson, "Hey, that's enough, he's already out," but Anderson continued to kick and stomp the victim's head, according to court records.

The man was beaten unconscious, admitted to an intensive care unit, and suffered a nasal fracture.

Shockley was hospitalized for the stab wound, and Anderson was uninjured.

Shockley was charged with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony, and two misdemeanor charges of battery and battery resulting in bodily injury.

He pleaded guilty only to battery resulting in bodily injury. Boone Superior Court Judge Matthew Kincaid sentenced him to a year in the Boone County Jail. But the sentence is suspended in favor of probation.

Anderson initially pleaded not guilty to charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony, and battery resulting in bodily injury, a misdemeanor. He is scheduled for a change of plea hearing Monday.