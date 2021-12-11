Stabbing victim upgraded

Dec. 11—The condition of a man was who was stabbed at his Ada residence Wednesday morning has been upgraded.

After being admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City Wednesday in critical condition, a hospital spokesperson said Friday that Brown was upgraded to fair condition.

Brown was stabbed several times at his residence in the 200 block of W. 15th Street at about 5:45 a.m.

After being stabbed, Brown went to a friend's house and called 911. He was taken by medical helicopter to OU Medical Center.

Ada police believe the stabbing was the result of a dispute, and there is a person of interest in the case. However, the case has been turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.