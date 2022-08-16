Stabbing on Waite Avenue leaves one with minor injuries; suspect in custody

Aug. 16—WATERTOWN — City police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Waite Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Detective Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said the victim had minor lacerations and was treated at the scene.

The suspect was located in the 700 block of Superior Street and it was found he had two warrants out for his arrest, police said. The suspect, whom police declined to identify, was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building. Additional information was not immediately available.

City police responded with state troopers, Jefferson County sheriff's deputies, the city fire department, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service and the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force.

The incident remains under investigation.