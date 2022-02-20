🌱 Stabbings In The Subway + Chinatown's Lunar New Year Parade

Happy Monday, neighbors! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 52 Low: 41.

Here are the top five stories today in New York City:

At least five people were stabbed in the NYC Subway this weekend–all of whom are in stable condition according to authorities. No arrests have been made yet, although police have some suspects in custody. The incidents come after Mayor Adams on Friday announced his plan to fight Subway crime. (CNN) The family of Christina Yuna Lee, a woman who was fatally stabbed in the back in Chinatown last week, launched a fundraiser in her honor to support five local causes that were important to her–they are the Prospect Park Alliance, Womankind, Planned Parenthood, the Elizabeth Street Garden and SafeWalks. (New York Daily News) The Mayor and Comptroller's offices released a joint report this weekend, calling for more rapid payment to the many nonprofits that the city relies on. Many nonprofits under contract with the city–which provide services ranging from housing, to homeless services, to education–are not compensated by the city for as long as two years, according to the report. (Gothamist) Thousands gathered in Manhattan's Chinatown on Sunday for the annual Lunar New Years parade, which closes out the community's official celebrations for the start of the year of the tiger. The parade was filled with festivities–but also protests against a new jail in the neighborhood and proposed homeless shelters. (amNY) NYC experienced an unexpected "snow squall" on Saturday, that led to an emergency alert being in place for forty minutes. Winds rapidly picked up and the snow came down hard–but only for a brief time before the late afternoon sun came back out. (New York City Patch)

Today in New York City:

Catstoria Virtual Grand Opening (12 p.m.)

Virtual event: Exploring Ethical Dilemmas: Is the new Alzheimer drug good, bad or … (7 p.m.)

From my notebook:

In 100 photographs of New Yorkers, the Museum of The City of New York's new show "Celebrating the City" captures celebrations throughout the years. (Gothamist)

The New York City Department of Parks & Recreation is hiring staff for their summer programs: Summer camp counselors, Obstacle course facilitators, Playground associates, and more. (Facebook)

NYC nonprofits & cultural organizations can apply now for the New York State COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program. (Facebook)

