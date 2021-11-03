Stabbings in Yonkers: Suspect arrested in killings of mother, daughter on Shipman Avenue

YONKERS – A man was arrested in Arizona on charges that he murdered a mother and daughter in their Yonkers home sometime over the weekend, most likely

Yonkers police said at a news conference Wednesday that Luis Gabriel Ramos, a 27-year-old city resident, was taken into custody in Salome, Arizona. He has been accused of fatally stabbing Isabella Triano, 70, and her 38-year-old daughter, Trisha Miller, in their Shipman Avenue home.

Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller praised the detective work and coordinated law enforcement effort that led to the arrest of Ramos, whom they believe drove across the country after the killings and might have been heading to Mexico. Ramos was captured less than 150 miles from the border.

Mueller said officials will work on extraditing Ramos to New York, where he's facing two felony charges of second-degree murder.

Yonkers police brief Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller about a double homicide on Shipman Avenue in Yonkers, Nov. 2, 2021.

Police found Triano and Miller dead in their home on Monday, Mueller said. Ramos knew the victims, he said, but the extent of those relationships was not yet known.

The felony complaint against Ramos alleges he stabbed the two women some time between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m., Monday, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's office,

Ramos was recently arrested in Dutchess County in a separate incident, but was released without bail. He was arrested in the town of LaGrange after allegedly setting fire to a car on the Taconic State Parkway on Oct. 26.

State police said they responded to the northbound side of the parkway around 4:10 that morning for a report of a car engulfed in flames. A 1999 Toyota Camry, without any occupants, was off the roadway, about 80 feet from the eastern shoulder in a wooded area, where Lagrange firefighters extinguished the flames, police said.

Troopers said they soon found Ramos on McDonnell Road, about 2½ miles away from the fire. They said they arrested him after determining he had intentionally set fire to the car. Police did not say how they determined that or why he would have set fire to the car.

Ramos was arraigned in LaGrange Town Court and was released on his own recognizance. He is due back on Dec. 21.

Ramos was charged with a felony count of third-degree arson, which is not eligible for bail to be set, said Ryan LeGrady, a senior assistant district attorney in Dutchess.

Yonkers stabbings

Mueller said the police are not looking for other suspects in the killings and haven't identified a murder weapon yet.

Police Commissioner John Mueller announces the arrest of Luis G. Ramos for the murder of Isabella Triano, 70, and Trisha Miller, 38 during a press conference at Yonkers Police Headquarters on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Triano worked for the Yonkers school district, which said she started her career there in 1997 as a custodial worker at Museum Middle School and transferred to Saunders Trades & Technical High School in 2005.

“The entire Yonkers Public Schools community extends their heartfelt sympathy to family of Isabella Triano-Carpio," the district said in a statement. "This tragic passing significantly impacts the staff and students at Saunders where she spent her last 16 years. Ms. Triano-Carpio epitomized a valued employee who was conscientious about her work and was a beloved member of the school’s family. She is fondly remembered as a caring and kind individual who always ask with a smile, how are you doing and how is your family.”

Yonkers police discovered the victims in their home when they responded there Monday for a welfare check after a concerned friend had not heard from them in days. Officers saw a broken window in the back of the house.

The house on Shipman Avenue was full of items and property making it a challenge for investigators, Mueller said.

"Think about a needle in a haystack," Mueller said about searching for evidence there.

