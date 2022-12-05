Stabilus (ETR:STM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 20th of February to €1.75, which will be 40% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of €1.25. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.0%.

Stabilus' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Stabilus was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 13.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Stabilus' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Stabilus' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 6 years was €0.50 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €1.25. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Stabilus has grown earnings per share at 5.6% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Stabilus that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

