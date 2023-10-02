Stable owner accused of raping teen appears in court

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Christiana stable owner appeared before a judge Monday after he was arrested for allegedly raping a teenage female employee.

One by one, charges against Pinnacle Stable owner Jason Lancaster were read out loud, including two counts of rape, three counts of rape by an authority figure, three counts of sexual battery, stalking, and bribery of a witness.

Lancaster appeared before Special Judge Jake Flatt via Zoom on Monday.

“When is the bond hearing?” Lancaster asked.

“Well, you’re going to have to file a motion for that,” Flatt responded in court.

An affidavit obtained by News 2 revealed Lancaster is accused of inappropriately touching a female employee, on top of allegedly making her perform sexual acts on him twice, then paying her $1,000 as a “down payment” to keep quiet.

Lancaster had plans to meet with an attorney Monday afternoon and was given a court appointed lawyer in the meantime.

“If you get a lawyer, if you hire Mr. Catron, he can file that motion and set it on that court date October 9th, okay,” Flatt explained.

Jason Lancaster (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Leya Victory (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

“Is there anything I have before October 9th?” Lancaster asked.

“That’s as soon as we can get it,” Flatt responded.

Lancaster is also accused of visiting the teen’s new place of employment without her knowing and texting her to comment on her outfit.

For now, Lancaster will remain in jail on a $1 million bond.

Authorities also reported that a second suspect — identified as 23-year-old Leya Victory of Christiana — was charged with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

