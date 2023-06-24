Stable owners facing federal child porn charges and first-degree CSC locally

The owners of a St. Clair County equestrian center that offers lessons, camps and birthday parties, and is home to a 4-H club are facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges locally, as well as federal child pornography charges.

Local charges

Todd Sabb-Visga, 47, is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in St. Clair County. Austin Sabb-Visga, 29, is charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to court records.

The men are listed as the owners of Smith’s Creek Equestrian Center in Kimball Township.

Both men were arraigned on the charges Friday. Bond has been set at $1 million for both men.

They are both due in St. Clair County District Court for probable cause conferences at 9 a.m. July 3.

A phone number listed on the equestrian center website went directly to voicemail Saturday. Lawyers were not listed for either man in court records.

Michigan State Police investigated the case. An MSP spokesperson said Saturday that further information would be released Monday.

The St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office could not be reached Saturday.

Federal charges

In a six-page complaint filed in federal court, the men are charged with conspiracy, sexual exploitation of children, possessing child porn and receiving/distributing child pornography.

A tip was made to the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in June, the complaint states.

“The cyber-tip reported that an individual was sexually assaulting children and sending videos of the abuse to others using an Internet-based social media messaging application," Special Agent Trevor Hilden of the US Secret Service wrote in the complaint.

The tipster said Austin Sabb-Visga sent them images of himself and Todd Sabb-Visga engaging in sexual acts with an 8-year-old boy. The images included a photo of a nude infant, with a message saying they baby-sit the infant.

A search warrant was executed at their home Thursday.

Austin Sabb-Visga admitted to having sexual contact with a 12-year-old in September, the complaint states, and that his husband did as well, and that the acts were recorded on his phone. Child pornography involving another child was found on Austin Sabb-Visga’s phone during the preliminary investigation, according to the complaint.

About the equestrian center

Smith’s Creek Equestrian Center first opened in 2020, the company's website states, and is owned and operated by the Sabb-Visga family, "whose dream it was to create a home for so many animals and those that love them."

“We offer boarding, lessons, training, camps, leasing, sales, hauling, show team, and a 4-H club," the center’s Facebook page states.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Stable owners facing federal child porn charges and first-degree CSC locally