Stable Times at Circle: A Crypto Startup Counted Out Is Rebuilt and Riding High

As I walked from my car to Circleâs offices in Boston on a Friday afternoon in early November, the sun appeared to have already set, even though it would be up a while longer â past 4:00 p.m.

The weather was gray, windy and cold â above freezing, but only because it was due to rain biblically for the entire drive back to New York. If a bright orange parking ticket wasnât already fluttering on my windshield, it would be soon. Oh, and bitcoin was down two-thirds from its peak less than a year beforehand, with further to fall.

Winter â crypto winter, winter winter â had arrived.

But Jeremy Allaire, Circleâs co-founder and CEO, didnât seem to care. Asked if crypto market conditions had affected Circleâs business, he gestured to his co-founder and Circleâs president, Sean Neville. âYeah, clearly, Seanâs wearing black.â

Everybody laughed.

Of course, one doesnât weather a crash like 2014 â or 2008 or 2001, for that matter (Circle, founded in 2013, is not Allaireâs first rodeo) â without a bit of âbear market? what bear marketâ swagger. But there may be more than that to Allaireâs insistence that âthe bubble deflates, but you actually have brought an enormous amount of capital and talent into the space, and innovation continues.â

Despite being a year of decline for the crypto sector as a whole, 2018 was a banner year for Circle.

In February the company acquired Poloniex, a troubled exchange whose reputation Circle is working hard to rehabilitate, for a reported $400 million. The following month it launched Circle Invest, a product that allows users to buy and sell 12 (at the time of writing) of the most well-known cryptocurrencies.

In May Bitmain, the China-based crypto mining hardware manufacturer, led a $110 million Series E investment in Circle, which valued the company at nearly $3 billion. At the same time, Circle announced that it would issue a dollar-linked stablecoin, USDC, to compete with the beleaguered incumbent, Tether.

Circle began issuing USDC in September, and Coinbase joined the Circle-led initiative behind the coin, Centre, the following month.

And finally, also in October, Circle signed a deal to acquire SeedInvest, a platform that lets companies raise equity from retail investors through crowdfunding, using an exemption from the 2012 Jobs Act.

Nothing about raising boatloads of money or jumping into multiple lines of business guarantees success, of course. ConsenSys, an ethereum-focused startup and incubator that recently announced layoffs and a strategy overhaul, is a cautionary tale in this sense.

But Circle has already been chastened by a long retrenchment, unlike the un-wintered ethereum ecosystem. In 2017, the year of retail piled into crypto and seemingly every media outlet on the planet stoked the mania, Circle was mostly MIA â if a bit less so than most people realize. Meanwhile, Coinbase ate its lunch.

In 2018, however, Circle got back in the game. And if its timing meant a missed opportunity in the Year of FOMO (to be fair, Circle was still âmeaningfully profitableâ in 2017), thatâs okay. Allaire has a longer timeline in mind: âitâs probably going to take 10 to 20 years to realize all these ideas,â he said, âbut in the end, it literally can change the world.â

And by that, he means, âyou could reconstruct the whole financial system on top of this.â

Sitting it out?

Almost exactly five years before I spoke to Neville and Allaire, Circle entered the world with a bang. The companyâs $9 million series A was the largest ever for a bitcoin company (this was before there was any âcryptoâ to speak of outside of bitcoin).