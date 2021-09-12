The US may crack down on 'stable' cryptocurrencies

The logo for stablecoin Tether on a smartphone.
Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Stablecoins are ostensibly safer than regular cryptocurrency thanks to their ties to less volatile assets, but US regulators apparently aren't convinced. Bloomberg sources hear the Treasury Department and other federal agencies are close to a possible crackdown on stablecoins through a review from the Financial Stability Oversight Council. Officials are reportedly concerned the digital money is largely unregulated and could ultimately destabilize the financial system, not protect it.

A presidential Working Group on Financial Markets is believed to be most concerned about Tether. The cryptocurrency's operators said they stabilize their funds by holding large amounts of corporate debt. That could be vulnerable to "chaotic investor runs" if cryptocurrency values tank, according to Bloomberg.

While a firm decision isn't expected until December, when the Working Group is believed to be issuing recommendations, there's reportedly a "consensus" in favor of an Oversight Council review. If that happens, the council could label stablecoins as threats that warrant strict regulation. Numerous cryptocurrencies could be forced to change their business models or even shut down.

As it stands, stablecoins are at risk from government competition. The Federal Reserve is exploring the possibility of launching a central bank cryptocurrency. Such a move could render private options moot in the US — there wouldn't be much point to them if there was an official, potentially more reliable equivalent. Whatever happens, it's safe to say the existing stablecoin market might not last long as-is if a review goes forward.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • "Cryptocurrencies are El Dorado for those who know how to use them", Alexander Mamasidikov, MinePlex

    The popularity of cryptocurrencies is growing all around the world. If a few years ago crypto coins were used almost exclusively for speculative trading, today bitcoin and some altcoins are used as a means of payment or an investment instrument. The next step towards cryptocurrencies adoption will be the creation of special marketplaces where crypto coins will be the main payment option. The MinePlex Marketplace became the first marketplace like this. We discussed its operations and development

  • Google One adds a middle-ground 5TB storage plan

    Google One now has a 5TB plan for $25 per month — in case the 10TB plan was far too expensive for your needs.

  • DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub sue NYC over restaurant fee limits

    The city made the pandemic measures permanent last month.

  • Tesla rolls out Full Self Driving 10 beta with more confident decision making

    Tesla has released a Full Self Driving 10 beta with what looks to be a smarter, more confident AI and better visuals.

  • Trump hints at 2024 White House run during 9/11 appearance

    Former President Donald Trump said Saturday that it's an "easy question" whether he'll run for office in 2024 while talking to firefighters and police officers in New York City on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The big picture: Trump skipped the day's official events in lieu of his campaign-style appearance with first responders. He is also scheduled to provide commentary for a pay-per-view boxing match Saturday night in Florida.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe fo

  • Wall Street falls on Apple ruling, inflation

    The Dow and the S&P 500 fell for the fifth straight session Friday, marking Wall Street's longest losing streak in more than six months.The Dow fell 271 points. The S&P 500 was down 34. The Nasdaq lost 132.For the week: the S&P 500 was down 1.7 percentWall Street had another red-hot inflation number to digest. Producer prices surged in August with the 12-month gain in prices now the largest in nearly 11 years. Much of the gain is tied to supply disruptions, which means companies are unable to keep up with demand, and pushing the price gains onto consumers.That's leading to an uncertain future for investors, and that’s prompting them to sell, says Jimmy Chang, chief investment officer at the Rockefeller Global Family Office.“We saw the Atlanta Fed GDP's new model has brought down the forecast for the current quarter's growth from 6.2 percent that was forecasted in mid August down to now 3.7 percent. But on the other hand, people are also trying to decide, does the weaker data mean that the Fed may hold off announcing tapering?”Meanwhile, it was a busy day for legal news on the corporate front.In what is viewed as a mixed verdict, a Federal judge ruled that Apple must allow app developers, like "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, a way for their customers to make in-app purchases without using the App Store's payment system, which currently takes a 15 to 30 percent cut. And though the judge stopped short of calling Apple a monopolist, she did say Apple violated California's competition laws. Shares of Apple were down more than 3 percent. Epic Games, which is a privately held company, vowed to keep up the legal challenge. Shares of popular apps like Spotify, which have sided with Epic in the legal battle, rallied on the verdict.In another legal fight, food-delivery companies DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats sued the city of New York in federal court over legislation that would permanently cap how much the food-delivery apps can charge restaurants for using their platforms. Shares of DoorDash ended the day higher. But Uber was down more than a full percent.

  • Crypto crash: Here's why billionaire John Paulson's 'worthless' call might be right

    Is this week's crypto plunge a sign of things to come?

  • 2 Value Stocks to Buy Before the EV Revolution Takes Them Higher

    While not thought of as electric vehicle companies, these two stocks will nonetheless benefit from soaring EV growth over the next decade.

  • Investors in J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) have made a notable return of 43% over the past five years

    If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Better yet, you'd like to see the share...

  • China's FM Wang offers aid and friendship on Cambodia visit

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Sunday that China has agreed to provide the Southeast Asian nation with grant aid of 1.75 billion yuan ($272 million), announcing the assistance during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Wang met with Hun Sen and other officials for bilateral talks on combating COVID-19, trade and investment, education and security issues. Cambodia’s foreign ministry said earlier that Wang’s meetings on Sunday and Monday also would include discussions of regional and international issues of shared interest.

  • Perseverance rover samples hint Mars had water for a long time

    The first samples from NASA's Perseverance rover indicate Mars had water for a long time, creating a potentially ideal breeding ground for life.

  • Moynihan’s BofA Shake-Up Paves Way for a New Crop of Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- An era of power brokers near the top of Bank of America Corp. is ending as Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan elevates a fleet of younger executives into the ranks of eventual potential successors. The shake-up gives two men with years of experience at the bank significantly more stature. Alastair Borthwick will take over as chief financial officer, while Dean Athanasia will add responsibility for the commercial bank to his role overseeing the consumer and small-business banki

  • Stablecoins Face Crackdown as U.S. Discusses Risk Council Review

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. officials are discussing launching a formal review into whether Tether and other stablecoins threaten financial stability, scrutiny that could lead to dramatically ramped-up oversight for a fast-growing corner of the crypto market.After weeks of deliberations, the Treasury Department and other federal agencies are nearing a decision on whether to launch an examination by the Financial Stability Oversight Council, said three people familiar with the matter who asked not to be

  • Video: What The Cannabis Industry Can Learn From Beverages And Traditional Retail

    Benzinga’s Cannabis Hour is a live show for cannabis investors. On Tuesday’s show, hosts Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse spoke with Jason Vegotsky, CEO of Petalfast and Margot Micallef, Founder & CEO of Gaby Inc (OTC: GABLF). Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies: Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) The Valens Company (OTC: VLNCF) Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) Meet The Hosts: Elliot Lane: https://twitter.com/el

  • Even after today’s ruling, don’t expect ‘Fortnite’ to return to the App Store anytime soon

    It's unlikely the game will return to the iOS App Store anytime soon.

  • Black, Latino households suffered from food insecurity at high rates during the pandemic

    In 2020, federal pandemic aid was dispersed to help Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Black and Latino communities in […] The post Black, Latino households suffered from food insecurity at high rates during the pandemic appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Hitting the Books: How Florence Nightingale changed medicine using stats and 'rose charts'

    Maladies of Empire by Jim Downs explores how many aspects of modern medicine are borne on the backs of humanity's most abhorrent impulses, though in the excerpt below, Downs illustrates how one woman's unyielding tenacity and fastidious record keeping helped launch the field of preventative medicine.

  • Former President Bush calls out similarities between domestic and foreign extremists in 9/11 memorial speech

    The former president said domestic and foreign extremists were "children of the same foul spirit," and it's "our continuing duty to confront them."

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In GameStop Stock This Year Is Worth Now

    Had you plunked $10,000 in GameStop stock this year you'd have much to celebrate. Now you can see the frenzy over the shorted stock not in the S&P 500.

  • A community of 3D-printed homes in Austin, Texas is now available with units starting at $745,000 - see what it's like inside

    The first of East 17th Street Residences' four homes was listed at $450,000 in March, but sold within days. Two homes are still for sale.