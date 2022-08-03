Stacey Abrams on abortion rights: Politically motivated restrictions 'make no sense'

Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s Democratic nominee for governor, joins Yahoo News National Reporter Marquise Francis to discuss her views on the state-level battles over abortion access. “It is a medical decision, and while your faith tradition may tell you that you personally do not want to make that choice, it is not my right as a Christian to impose that value system on someone else,” Abrams tells Yahoo News. “It should always be that abortion care is available until a fetus is viable, unless that viability threatens the life of the mother.”