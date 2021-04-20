Stacey Abrams Admits Kemp Won 2018 Election ‘Under the Rules That Were in Place’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Democrat Stacey Abrams, who ran an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor in 2018, refused to say whether she still believes that election was stolen during a pointed exchange with Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) on Tuesday.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote,” Cruz noted that Abrams had still refused to concede that she lost the race for governor two years ago.

He quoted her as having said she does “not concede that the process was proper” and that “they stole it from the voters of Georgia.”

“Yes or no, today, do you still maintain that the 2018 Georgia election was stolen?” Cruz asked.

“As I have always said, I acknowledged at the very beginning that Brian Kemp won under the rules that were in place,” Abrams responded. “What I object to are rules that permitted thousands of Georgia voters to be denied their participation in this election and had their votes cast out.”

She said she would “continue to disagree with the system until it is fixed” and argued that the “marked progress” that had been made since that election has been “undone” by the state’s new voting law, which was largely the subject of the committee’s hearing on Tuesday.

Cruz asked his question again, pressing Abrams for a yes or no response on whether she still believes the election was stolen, as she has said in the past.

My full language was that it was stolen from the voters of Georgia,” she said. “We do not know what they would have done because not every eligible Georgian was permitted to participate fully in the election.”

Cruz then noted that Abrams had told the New York Times that her loss was “fully attributable to voter suppression” and asked if she was aware of how the percentage of African American Georgians who are registered to vote and who turned out to vote compares with the national average.

“It is higher than the national average because Georgia is one of the largest states with an African American population,” she said.

“But that’s not tied to the size of the population,” Cruz said, before noting that the percentage of black Georgians who were registered to vote in 2018 was 64.7 percent, which sits just above the national average of 60.2 percent.

“The percentage of Georgians who voted in 2018 in the election you claim was stolen from you was 56.3 percent,” Cruz added. “That’s higher than the national average of 48 percent.”

The Texas Republican also noted that African Americans had the highest registration percentage and highest turnout percentage of any demographic group in Georgia.

Kemp, a Republican, defeated Abrams in 2018 by nearly 55,000 votes. In her concession speech, Abrams said the outcome was the result of voter suppression.

“I acknowledge that former Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be certified as the victor in the 2018 gubernatorial election,” Abrams said at the time, according to NPR. “But to watch an elected official who claims to represent the people in this state baldly pin his hopes for election on suppression of the people’s democratic right to vote has been truly appalling.”

In the time since, she has been on a warpath against alleged voter suppression in the battleground state. Abrams and her two organizations, Fair Fight and the New Georgia Project, registered more than 800,000 new voters ahead of the 2020 election.

Many have credited her with helping President Biden narrowly win the state in November.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • House members and staff will be allowed to bring visitors into Capitol again

    Members of the House and their staff will be able to escort certain visitors into the Capitol starting Wednesday.Why it matters: The House is slowly starting to reopen after more than a year of pandemic restrictions. The Senate already allows official visits, with a staff escort.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The change is all the more meaningful after allegations some House members may have escorted some participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol siege through the building during the days before the attack.Congress barred public access to the U.S. Capitol and House and Senate buildings the evening of March 12, 2020.The new policy applies to anyone seeking to enter the building for official business, including lobbyists and reporters lacking a permanent pass.The same policy will apply to the five House office buildings beginning April 29, a day after President Biden is set to deliver a joint address to CongressThe House sergeant at arms is expected to formally announce in a letter to members on Monday.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • DiCaprio, Katy Perry urge Biden to refuse Brazil environment deal

    Dozens of U.S. and Brazilian celebrities, including film actor Leonardo DiCaprio, pop star Katy Perry and musician Gilberto Gil, released a letter on Tuesday urging U.S. President Joe Biden not to agree to any environmental deals with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. The United States has been holding talks with Brazil since February on a potential collaboration to stop surging destruction of the Amazon rainforest, although Brazil's environment minister told Reuters no deal would be ready for this week's U.S. Earth Day summit organized by Biden.

  • Democratic senators urge Education Department to remove millions of student loan borrowers from default status

    A group of Democratic Senators, led by Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA), sent a letter urging the Education Department (ED) to restore defaulted student loans to on-time status amid the ongoing payment pause, Yahoo Finance has learned.

  • Report: Missouri lawmaker should be ousted for alleged abuse

    A state House committee report released Monday called for a new Missouri lawmaker’s ouster over allegations that he physically and sexually abused his children years ago. The Missouri House Ethics Committee found the claims against Lee's Summit Republican Rep. Rick Roeber credible, according to the report. Several of his children told investigators that he also frequently beat them with a belt, choked them and once drowned a litter of puppies.

  • Republicans grill Stacey Abrams: Are blue states 'racist,' too?

    Republicans spent much of the question-and-answer period of a Senate hearing zeroing in on Stacey Abrams, a popular messenger for Democrats' voting legislation.

  • Amy Klobuchar and Lindsey Graham call on Biden to resettle Yazidi women enslaved by ISIS

    Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) are calling on the Biden administration to help resettle Yazidi women who were the victims of a brutal Islamic State campaign in Iraq from 2014-2017, according to a letter shared with Axios.The backstory: Thousands of women from the Yazidi religious minority were enslaved by ISIS and raped by their captors, as the senators note in a letter to Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Many were forced into marriages and made to convert to Islam.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMany subsequently had children which, because their fathers were both non-Yazidis and often the perpetrators of a genocide against the sect, might not be accepted by the community.What they’re saying: “After the women were liberated, they learned that their young children were at risk of being killed if they brought them back home to the Yazidi region of Northern Iraq,” Klobuchar and Graham write.“These women then faced the wrenching decision of whether to return home or remain with their children in halfway houses."The senators call on the Biden administration to accept some of the Yazidi women as refugees in the U.S., and to push countries in the region to do the same.The bottom line: "It is time for the United States to exercise its leadership on behalf of these women and children. We ask that you take action to find them a home," they write.Go deeper: Biden defends not immediately raising refugee capLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Letters to the Editor: Antonio Villaraigosa, please stay out of the Newsom recall

    The former L.A. mayor said, "68 is the new 38." Better would be a candidate for governor who is actually 38.

  • Rep. Blumenauer 'confident' Biden will 'stay out of the way' on marijuana legalization

    Long-time marijuana legalization advocate Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D., Oreg.) is optimistic about the chances of ending the federal prohibition of marijuana now that Democrats control both chambers of Congress and the White House.

  • Manchin Backs PRO Act, Bill to Eliminate Right-to-Work Laws

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) gave his support to the PRO Act during a National Press Club event on climate change on Monday. The PRO Act is intended to strengthen unionizing efforts and would block right-to-work laws, which allow workers to opt out of union memberships and accompanying fees. “I am pleased to announce that I am cosponsoring the PRO Act,” Manchin said at the event. “Fifty percent of unions fail in their first year of organizing. This legislation will level the playing field.” Manchin added that he would attempt move the legislation forward with bipartisan support. “I look forward to working with my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, to move this bill through a legislative process,” Manchin said. The PRO Act is currently included as part of President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure bill. However, Democrats will likely attempt to pass the infrastructure bill via budget reconciliation rules that allow the Senate to approve legislation via a simple majority, rather than a filibuster-proof majority of 60 votes. Budget reconciliation rules include limitations that prevent the passage of certain pieces of legislation, including the PRO Act. While the PRO Act has the support of most Democrats, Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.), Mark Kelly (D., Ariz.), and Mark Warner (D., Va.) have not yet backed the legislation.

  • Marjorie Taylor Green distances herself from "Anglo-Saxon political traditions" document

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Saturday a document full of incendiary nativist rhetoric meant to promote a potential America First Caucus was a "draft proposal from an outside group that I hadn’t read."Why it matters: The document linked to the caucus promises to "follow in President Trump’s footsteps" and outlines a policy platform to push "uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions" drew condemnation from a number of prominent Republicans. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Greene said the document as written at the "staff-level."A spokesperson for Greene, Nick Dyer, told CNN on Saturday that the representative "didn't approve that language and has no plans to launch anything.""This was an early planning proposal and nothing was agreed to or approved," he added.This denial is a swift reversal from Dyer's statement to CNN on Friday, in which he said the America First Caucus platform would be released "very soon."Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who was also linked to the potential caucus, denied knowing about document and noted that he would continue to "work on America First issues in the House Freedom Caucus," per NBC News. "Let me be perfectly clear, I did not author this paper," he said. "In fact, I first became aware of it by reading about it in the news yesterday, like everyone else."Several House Republicans have come out against the group, with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeting that "[t]he Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans — not nativist dog whistles."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Georgia Faith Leaders to Call for Boycott of Home Depot over Voting Law

    A group of black faith leaders representing more than 1,000 churches in Georgia will call for a boycott of Home Depot over the hardware store’s silence on the state’s new voting law. “We don’t believe this is simply a political matter,” Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, who is leading the effort, told the New York Times. “This is a matter that deals with securing the future of this democracy, and the greatest right in this democracy is the right to vote.” Jackson, who oversees all 534 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia, said Home Depot “demonstrated an indifference, a lack of response to the call, not only from clergy, but a call from other groups to speak out in opposition to this legislation.” While Democrats have been critical of the new law, claiming that it makes it more difficult for individuals, particularly black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to vote, some opponents, including Stacey Abrams, have begged people not to boycott the state in response. “Black, Latino, AAPI and Native American voters that are the most suppressed over [the new law] are the most likely to be hurt by potential boycotts of Georgia. To our friends, please do not boycott us. To my fellow Georgians, stay and fight, stay and vote,” Abrams said earlier this month. Aunna Dennis, the executive director of the Georgia chapter of Common Cause, spoke out against the call to boycott Home Depot. “I can’t fully support a boycott within Georgia,” Dennis said. “The boycott hurts the working-class person. But corporations do need to be held accountable on where they put their dollars.” However, the coalition of faith leaders see the boycott as a “necessary evil.” “It is unfortunate for those who will be impacted by this, but how many more million will be impacted if they don’t have the right to vote?” said Jamal H. Bryant, the senior pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga. “And so in weighing it out, we understand, tongue in cheek, that this is a necessary evil,” Bryant said. “But it has to happen in order for the good to happen.” The group also noted that boycotts had been used in the civil rights movement and suggested their call to action was a “warning shot” for other state legislatures. “This is not just a Georgia issue; we’re talking about democracy in America that is under threat,” said Reverend Timothy McDonald III, the pastor of the First Iconium Baptist Church in Atlanta. “We’ve got to use whatever leverage and power, spiritual fortitude that we have, including our dollars, to help people to understand that this is a national campaign.” Proponents of the law deny accusations that it aims to suppress votes, pointing out that the legislation does not place new limits on voting hours and makes the state’s elections more secure without restricting voter access. They have argued that the law has been misrepresented. Home Depot is headquartered in the Peach State, where it is also one of the largest employers. Other major Georgia corporations, including Coca-Cola and Delta, have spoken out against the new law, while Home Depot has not. The company’s only comment on this issue came earlier this month: “the most appropriate approach for us to take is to continue to underscore our belief that all elections should be accessible, fair and secure. Jackson said that the faith leaders are calling on Home Depot to speak out and back litigation against the Georgia law, to publicly oppose similar bills in other states and to offer support for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act in Congress.

  • Report: At least two of the women suing Deshaun Watson have agreed to meet with the NFL

    The game of public-opinion ping pong continues between the lawyers representing the opposing sides of the Deshaun Watson controversy. On the same day that Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, took an ultra-aggressive position in officially responding to the 22 lawsuits and in making a public statement confirming that, yes, Watson and Harding believe all of the [more]

  • Emilia Clarke is reportedly joining the Marvel universe

    Emilia Clarke is trading in dragons for Skrulls as she heads to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Game of Thrones star is in negotiations to join Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. The show is set to revolve around the infiltration of Earth by shape-shifting aliens and will see Samuel L. Jackson reprise his role of Nick Fury from Marvel's films. Ben Mendelsohn is also returning as Talos, his Skrull character from 2019's Captain Marvel, while Kingsley Ben-Adir will play the main villain, per Variety. This would be Clarke's first role in the Marvel universe after she played Daenerys Targaryen on HBO's Game of Thrones for eight seasons, though she's no stranger to non-Thrones franchises, having also starred in Terminator and Star Wars films. She'll also be another Thrones cast member to head into Marvel's world, as Jon Snow actor Kit Harington and Robb Stark actor Richard Madden are set to make their MCU debuts in Eternals this November. It hasn't been revealed who Clarke might play in Secret Invasion, but her reported casting comes just a day after it was revealed that the show was adding another major star: Olivia Colman. At this point, the day when it's simpler just to keep track of who isn't in the Marvel universe rather than who is might be fast approaching. More stories from theweek.comAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingBad Bunny's 2022 tour sold out. Does this mean concerts are back?

  • 'Clean up your mess, Kevin': Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries responds to Maxine Waters censure effort by telling GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to 'sit this one out'

    "Lauren Boebert is a mess. Matt Gaetz is a mess. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a mess," Jeffries said. "Clean up your mess, Kevin. Sit this one out."

  • Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady trade jabs over Salvador Perez-Brett Phillips Super Bowl LV bet

    A friendly bet between former Royals teammates had Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady trading jabs on Twitter.

  • 'Hold police officers accountable,' urges George Floyd lawyer as jury prepares to deliver verdict

    A jury is to hear closing arguments on Monday in the trial of the white ex-police officer accused of murdering African-American George Floyd, a case that laid bare racial wounds in the United States and has come to be seen as a pivotal test of police accountability. Derek Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, faces a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge - second-degree murder. Mr Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as the 46-year-old Black man lay handcuffed facedown in the street complaining he "can't breathe." The harrowing video, which was shown repeatedly to the jury during Mr Chauvin's three-week trial, sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the world. Eric Nelson, Mr Chauvin's attorney, said at the opening of the trial that there was "no political or social cause" in the courtroom, but it has coincided with rising tensions from two other high-profile police killings.

  • Lawmakers debate Waters' comments on Chauvin trial

    Democrats rallied to defend Rep. Maxine Waters as a Civil Rights leader as they called for calm while the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial deliberates. Republicans says Waters made incendiary comments over the weekend. (April 20)

  • MU, why haven’t you learned? Students want answers and you owe them that

    Chancellor Mun Choi blocking students on Twitter is a surefire way to fuel the rumor mill.

  • House approves cannabis banking bill

    The House voted 321-101 Monday to approve a cannabis banking bill that would allow banks to "provide services to cannabis companies" in states where marijuana is legalized. Why it matters: In the past, banks have been hesitant to do business with companies involved with cannabis for fear of violating federal laws. If passed, this bill would remove one of the barriers to developing a national cannabis industry.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The bill, which has rare bipartisan support, states that proceeds from legal marijuana businesses wouldn't be considered illegal and prompts federal regulators to create regulations for supervising these kinds of transactions, per Reuters. 17 states have legalized marijuana use, and 36 allow for medical marijuana use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.Some Senate Democrats are planning to introduce legislation to decriminalize marijuana nationally.What they're saying: "Banks find themselves in a difficult situation due to the conflict between state and federal law, with local communities encouraging them to bank cannabis businesses and federal law prohibiting it," the American Bankers Association wrote in a letter to lawmakers on Monday, Reuters reports."Congress must act to resolve this conflict."What's next: The bill heads to the Senate for a vote. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Republicans go after Stacey Abrams at Senate hearing on voting rights

    Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee took aim at former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams on Tuesday during a hearing on voting rights.