Stacey Abrams is breaking all the rules in the best way possible

When it comes to politics, Stacey Abrams is a powerhouse -- and she has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.

The politician, lawyer and entrepreneur, gained national attention in 2018 when she ran against Brian Kemp for governor of Georgia. The race made history as Abrams became the first black woman to be a gubernatorial nominee for a major political party. Though she ultimately lost the election, her charisma and relatability won over the support of many. From the controversial loss, however, sprung Abrams' intensified advocacy for voters' right and the end of voter suppression across the country.

Officially, Abrams has yet to concede, but she has recognized Kemp as the legal victor of the race.

“I’m not saying they stole it from me,” Abrams said at a National Action Network convention in New York City. “They stole it from the voters of Georgia.”

Despite Abrams' high-profile status, she still makes time to spread words of encouragement to others who may not have thought a viable career in politics or any underrepresented industry is possible. "My job is to be a voice for others," Abrams explained.

Abrams recently attended Bustle's second annual Rule Breakers event in New York where they celebrated the politician for breaking barriers in politics. The day-long festival "honors women and non-binary individuals who are breaking barriers, shaping today’s culture, and defying expectations and the status quo."

“You don't have to be born wealthy, you don't have to be born beautiful, you don't have to be born white, you don't have to be born into a family of brilliant people, you just have to be. By being, you're already started,” Abrams said.

The political icon has long been a figure of hope for marginalized communities, but for women of color, especially black women, in particular, Abrams' journey proves anything is possible with hard work, determination and 'breaking all the rules and creating new ones' if necessary.

"It's not a detriment, it's an asset," she proudly exclaimed. "I hope every single person who comes up to me, especially young women who are afraid to wear their natural hair or who don't think they're ready because they haven't lost the weight -- if you are ready, you are ready. You don't have to wait for the rest of the world because they never will be. They're ready when we show up." she continued.

As far as the next career move for Abrams, she responded, "what I do next, has to be something I do because it helps me do the work I want to do in the best way possible." She adds, however, that not running for office doesn't mean she's "out of the process."