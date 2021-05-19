Stacey Abrams to deliver keynote at Tulsa Massacre event

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Democrat Stacey Abrams speaks before members of Georgia's Electoral College cast their votes at the state Capitol, in Atlanta. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Abrams, a leading national voice on ballot access, will deliver the keynote address at an event commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, officials announced Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Stacey Abrams, who has become a leading national voice on ballot access, will deliver the keynote address at the “Remember & Rise" event commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, officials announced Wednesday.

Abrams, whose work on voter access and political infrastructure is credited with helping flip the state of Georgia for Democrats in 2020, will speak at the nationally televised event on May 31, the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission said.

“Her tireless efforts to create equity and access for Black Georgia voters has inspired the entire country to re-envision what inclusive structures, systems and communities should look like," said Phil Armstrong, the commission's project director.

A series of events and activities are scheduled across Tulsa over Memorial Day weekend to commemorate the anniversary, including a performance by Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter John Legend.

On Wednesday, three survivors of the massacre testified before a U.S. House subcommittee which is discussing potential legal remedies to compensate survivors and their descendants. Attorneys for victims and their descendants have sued the City of Tulsa and other defendants seeking reparations for the destruction of the city's once thriving Black district by a white mob.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I hear the screams’: Survivors of 1921 Tulsa race massacre testify to Congress in call for justice

    Survivors continue to push for reparations for family and community 100 years after white mob terrorised Black residents

  • U.S. businessman Rozenberg gets nod to control Israel's El Al

    Israel's government on Wednesday gave permission for businessman Kenny Rozenberg to join his son in controlling flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines. Rozenberg, the chief executive of New York-based nursing home chain Centers Health Care who recently became an Israeli citizen, will be eligible to join the airline's board. Last October, Israel's privatisation body granted control of cash strapped El Al to his son, 28-year-old religious student Eli Rozenberg.

  • Radio Free Europe sues Russia at European court over 'foreign agent' action

    U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) filed a legal case at the European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday to challenge the "foreign agent" label imposed on it by Russian authorities. Russia has heavily fined the outlet this year and frozen its Moscow bank accounts for what Russia says is its repeated failure to label itself as "performing the functions of a foreign agent." RFE/RL has rejected the "foreign agent" designation, which carries negative Soviet-era connotations, and has refused to comply with the requirement to label its materials.

  • 'You can help us get justice' -Tulsa massacre survivors in Congress

    Viola Fletcher, her younger brother Hughes Van Ellis and Lessie Benningfield Randle recounted their experiences surviving the massacre 100 years ago when a white mob killed and burned its way through Tulsa's Greenwood neighborhood, at the time one of the largest and wealthiest Black communities in the United States."Because of the massacre, my family was driven out of our home," Mr. Van Ellis said. "We were left with nothing. We were made refugees in our country.""I'm here seeking justice," Mrs. Fletcher said, "and I'm asking my country to acknowledge what happened in Tulsa in 1921."

  • Spain, in bid to rally economy, wants tourists within weeks

    A senior Spanish government official says he expects British and other vacationers to return to Spain within weeks as the country races to revive its tourism industry amid the COVID-9 pandemic. Deputy Minister for Tourism Fernando Valdés told The Associated Press on Wednesday that falling coronavirus incidence rates and accelerating vaccine rollouts in some countries will enable Spain to drop travel restrictions early next month. In 2019, Britain sent 18 million people to Spain, the most of any country.

  • Netflix to experiment with a 'binge-viewing movie event'

    Netflix is about to blur the line between streaming movies and television even further. The streamer announced Wednesday it will release all three films in a new horror trilogy, Fear Street, over three consecutive weeks this July, Variety reports. Based on the books by R.L. Stine, the movies take place in three separate time periods across 300 years. The first installment, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, will debut on July 2, followed by Fear Street Part 2: 1978 a week later on July 9 and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 on July 16. The movies were all directed by Leigh Janiak and filmed at once over one summer. "It's kind of a hybrid," Janiak told The New York Times. "It's kind of a new thing. It's a mix between a traditional movie and what would be considered traditional TV: Each installment, each part, tells its own story but it's also very connected to the next piece. That is a very exciting thing for me as a filmmaker." Producer Peter Chernin told the Times that given that binge-viewing has "come to dominate television and it changed the way people thought about content," the "idea of having a binge-viewing movie event seemed exciting to me." A trailer for Fear Street that debuted Wednesday advertised this as a "film trilogy event." The Times, which described this as a new "experiment" for Netflix, notes the films were originally set to be released by 20th Century Fox, but the trilogy was sold to the streamer in 2020. It's certainly unusual to see a whole trilogy of movies start and end within the same month. But between this release plan and television showrunners often declaring their series to actually be more like "six-hour movies," it seems the trend of film becoming more like TV and TV becoming more like film isn't slowing down. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 cartoons about the CDC's surprising mask mandate reversal

  • Princess Beatrice And Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Are Expecting A Baby

    Mozzo also has a son from a previous relationship.

  • An audit gave the all-clear. Others alleged slavery

    In December 2020, with coronavirus infections spreading rapidly across factories and workers' dormitories in Malaysia, officials raided latex glove maker Brightway Holdings near Kuala Lumpur. Nineteen months earlier, inspectors from a social-auditing firm - private contractors that help companies monitor environmental, social and other ethical standards in industries from toys to palm oil - had visited the same three facilities. In three reports over 350 pages, they had detailed 61 violations of global ethical standards and checked boxes for 50 violations of Malaysian labour laws.

  • Netlify snags YC alum FeaturePeek to add design review capabilities

    Netlify, the startup that's bringing a micro services approach to building websites, announced today that it has acquired YC alum FeaturePeek. With FeaturePeek, the company gets a major upgrade in its design review capability. While Netlify has had a previewing capability called Deploy Previews in the platform since 2016, it lacked a good way for reviewers to discuss and comment on the design.

  • Ro acquires Modern Fertility in a deal north of $225 million

    Ro, a digital elective care and telemedicine provider last valued at $5 billion, announced today that it has acquired Modern Fertility, a reproductive health company founded in 2017. Axios estimates it sold for $225 million in a majority-stock deal. It has since expanded into women’s health, smoking cessation, and treats over 20 conditions, including sexual health but also into weight loss and allergies. The acquisition of a business that focuses on women’s health will likely fit squarely into Rory, Ro’s women’s healthcare business that focuses on online visits, contact-free delivery and “healthcare without the waiting rooms.”

  • EU, U.S. agree to temporarily suspend some tariffs in steel dispute

    The European Union on Monday decided to temporarily suspend some measures at the heart of a steel tariff dispute with the United States that is seen as one of the major trade issues dividing the two sides.

  • Biden smiling, Trump removed: Paris wax museum reopens to new political reality

    Closed since late October for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paris wax museum will reopen on Wednesday with a new guest: U.S. President Joe Biden, posing with his arms crossed and flashing a toothy grin. A little further down the museum's halls, President Barack Obama's statue still stands, smiling serenely, but that of Donald Trump has been dismantled and put into storage. The Grevin Wax Museum, opened in 1882, has featured U.S. presidents since James Garfield, but when their term ends, their statue is taken down and the heads and bodies are kept in separate crates in the museum's cellars.

  • Stocks on pace for third straight day of losses

    Mark Luschini, Janney Montgomery Scott Chief Investment Strategist joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest with the market action.

  • Lionel Messi felt isolated and missed his best friend Luis Suarez when he wanted to leave Barcelona, a former teammate says

    Andrea Orlandi also told Insider that Messi "wasn't convinced" with his teammates on the pitch at the start of the season.

  • Steel industry groups urge Biden to keep tariffs in place after EU truce

    U.S. steel industry groups and the United Steelworkers union on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to keep in place the steel tariffs imposed three years ago, saying that lifting them now would undermine the industry's viability. In a letter to Biden just days after his chief trade negotiator struck a temporary tariff truce with the European Union, the groups argued that the "Section 232" national security tariffs imposed by former president Donald Trump have been a success, leading to $15.7 billion in new capacity investments. "Eliminating the steel tariffs now would undermine the viability of our industry," wrote the heads of the American Iron and Steel Institute, the Steel Manufacturers Association, the United Steelworkers and other groups.

  • Singapore chides Indian politician for false virus claims

    Singapore criticized an Indian politician on Wednesday for making unfounded claims on social media that a new COVID-19 variant in Singapore was particularly harmful to children and could cause a fresh surge of infections in India. Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said it summoned India’s high commissioner over the comments made by Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, India's capital territory.

  • Robert De Niro pays tribute to Charles Grodin following Midnight Run co-star’s death

    Oscar winner said he was ‘very very sad’ after hearing the news

  • Dr. Tam says there's a chance Canada's COVID-19 epidemic curve could drive back up, if we're not careful

    Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, indicated that the most important factor in the declaration for the COVID-19 epidemic curve in Canada is how public health measures are applied by provinces and territories. "How fast we go down that curve and if we get to bottom of that curve is contingent on the work that they’re doing together with their communities," Dr. Tam said at a press conference on Tuesday. "With variants at play, while vaccinations are going up, we have to be very cautious about that downward path."

  • Trump news - live: Ex-president rails at investigation into Trump Organization as McConnell opposes Jan 6 bill

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’