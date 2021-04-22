Stacey Abrams lists what’s wrong with Georgia voting law
A video clip of activist Stacey Abrams went viral after she responded to a GOP senator who asked her to list her objections to Georgia's controversial new election law.
Video Transcript
- Tell me-- you're against the Georgia bill, I gather. Is that right?
STACEY ABRAMS: I'm against certain provisions of it, yes.
- I think you've called it a racist bill. Am I right?
STACEY ABRAMS: I think there are provisions of it that are racist, yes.
- OK. Tell me specifically, just give me a list, of the provisions that you object to.
STACEY ABRAMS: It shortens the federal runoff period from nine weeks to four weeks.
- OK.
STACEY ABRAMS: It restricts the time a voter can request and return an absentee ballot application.
- Right.
STACEY ABRAMS: It requires that a voter have a photo identification or some other form of identification that they're willing to surrender in order to participate in absentee ballot process.
- That-- if I can stop you, that's-- that's where they're going to not comparing signatures but to voter ID.
STACEY ABRAMS: Yes. And as [INAUDIBLE] pointed out, we would become only the fourth state in the nation to require voters to put at risk--
- Ma'am, what else? What else?
STACEY ABRAMS: It eliminates over 300 hours of dropbox availability.
- OK. What else?
STACEY ABRAMS: It bans nearly all out of precinct votes.
- Bans what, I'm sorry?
STACEY ABRAMS: Out of-- it bans nearly all out of precinct votes.
- OK.
STACEY ABRAMS: Meaning that if you get to a precinct and you are in line for four hours, and you get to the end of the line, and you are not there between 5 and 7 PM, you have--
- OK. What else?
STACEY ABRAMS: --to start all over again.
- Is that everything?
STACEY ABRAMS: No, it is not. No, sir. It restricts the hours of operation. Because it now, under the guise of setting a standardized timeline, it makes it optional for counties that maybe-- may not want to see expanded access to the right to vote. They can now limit their hours. Instead of those hours being from 7 to 7, they're now from 9:00 to 5:00, which may have an effect on voters who cannot vote during business hours, during early voting. It limits the--
- OK, I get the idea. I get the idea.