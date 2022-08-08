Stacey Abrams on 2018 lawsuits: ‘We have the right to challenge systems’
Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s Democratic nominee for governor, joins Yahoo News National Reporter Marquise Francis to discuss her 2018 electoral loss and this November’s rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. During the discussion, Abrams tells Yahoo News she heartily disagrees with an op-ed by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that compared her refusal to concede the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race to President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Abrams adds that she welcomes support from President Biden on the campaign trail.