Stacey Abrams slams proposed voting restrictions in Georgia as 'racist' and a 'redux of Jim Crow in a suit and tie'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stacey Abrams
emocratic politician Stacey Abrams speaks to the media before the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios November 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Democratic leader Stacey Abrams on Sunday called Georgia GOP lawmakers' efforts to place restrictions on election laws are "racist."

When asked by CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" if Abrams agreed with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in calling their attempts "racist," said she "absolutely."

"He called this effort by Georgia Republicans 'racist, plain and simple,'" Tapper said.

"I do absolutely agree that's it's racist," Abrams said. "It is a redux of Jim Crow, in a suit and tie."

Republican lawmakers in Georgia recently introduced a slew of bills that would place would impose new restrictions that include absentee voting and end early voting on Sundays, a day when Black churchgoers often head to the ballot box as part of "Souls to the Polls" voting drives, as Insider's John Dorman previously reported.

The proposed bills follow the victories for Democrats in Georgia as President Joe Biden won - a first since 1992 - over former President Donald Trump and Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won the 2021 runoffs, giving Democrats control in the Senate.

"Instead of celebrating better access and more participation, their response is trying to eliminate access to voting for primarily communities of color," Abrams, who is credited for being a key player in turning Georgia purple, said on State of the Union. "And there's a direct correlation between the usage of dropboxes, the usage of in-person early voting especially on Sundays, and the use of vote by mail and the direct increase in the number of people of color voting."

Last month, Abrams's voting rights group, Fair Fight Action, wrote to Republican lawmakers about the proposals last month stating how they could have "devastating consequences" on voting in the state.

When asked on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday if she would run for governor of Georgia in 2022, Abrams said her "focus is on making sure we have elections in 2022," adding that Republicans are "trying to make certain that people of color and young people cannot participate fully in our democracy, which is the least patriotic thing that I can imagine in this moment."

"I'm focusing on our democracy, and I will make other decisions after we have gotten that work done," Abrams said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Stacey Abrams calls Republican voter restriction efforts ‘Jim Crow in a suit’

    Stacey Abrams criticized Republicans’ efforts to restrict voter rights in Georgia as “racist” and “a redux of Jim Crow in a suit and tie.” Abrams was vital in helping Georgia Democratic Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock during the Senate runoff elections in January, giving Democrats control of the Senate. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that 40 Republican-sponsored election bills were written to address voting fraud and security concerns after President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump.

  • AP PHOTOS: Greek bicentennial show goes on despite pandemic

    Dozens of museum exhibitions, theater productions, discussion panels and historical re-enactments were planned in Greece for this year to commemorate the bicentennial of the 1821-1832 Greek War of Independence. Actors and singers working on the production of “Despo” wore masks during most rehearsals, many driven by a stubborn resolve, Bogri said.

  • WH details outreach to Republicans who are hesitant to take COVID-19 vaccine

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki was pressed by Yahoo News’ Brittany Shepherd about the Biden administration’s plans to reach out to Republicans who are reluctant to take a coronavirus vaccine.

  • Three killed, one wounded in shootings over eight-hour period in Charlotte, CMPD says

    The third victim died in the hospital early Monday, police said.

  • Why Olivia Wilde Isn't at the 2021 Grammys With Harry Styles

    Harry's new girlfriend won't be making her red carpet debut with him tonight.

  • ‘Jim Crow in a suit and tie’: Stacey Abrams condemns slate of GOP voter suppression laws

    Democratic civil rights activist has been credited with turning Georgia blue at the federal level

  • Green Bay Packers 2021 free agency tracker, live updates

    Tracking all the player movement involving the Green Bay Packers during free agency.

  • See Meghan Markle’s Email to the Palace About the Kate Middleton Crying Story

    Reporter Omid Scobie revealed what Meghan allegedly wrote when trying to get the Palace to correct false reports she made Kate cry.

  • A Virtual Track Day with Racer Darren Turner and an $80,000 Aston Martin Simulator

    More expensive than many real cars, we gave Aston's new AMR-C01 a run around the Nürburgring alongside a guy who's raced it in real life.

  • Could Donald Trump become an American folk hero? He's got what it takes: True believers.

    Trump may fall into a folk role of the social bandit, a trickster who may be an outlaw but is also revered as a champion and perhaps even an avenger.

  • A guide to the sites of the civil rights era encourages travelers to engage with Black history

    "I don't think a lot of us really understand the entirety of what was going on," said author Deborah D. Douglas.

  • PSG miss out on top spot after shock Nantes defeat

    Paris Saint-Germain missed the chance to move top of Ligue 1 on Sunday after falling to a shock 2-1 home loss to Nantes, allowing Lille to maintain their league lead despite drawing 0-0 at Monaco.

  • Kate Middleton Pays Tribute to Sarah Everard in Unannounced Visit to Clapham Common Memorial

    "She remembers what it felt like to walk around London at night before she got married."

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • John Prine wins two posthumous Grammy Awards

    The late singer-songwriter John Prine won two Grammy Awards for "I Remember Everything," his bittersweet love letter to life.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Sarah Harding: 'I won't see another Christmas'

    The former Girls Aloud singer, who has cancer, reveals her prognosis in her new memoir.

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Is Biden to blame for rising gas prices?

    Prices at the gas pump are significantly higher than last November — threatening to hit $3 a gallon by summer — triggering debate over whether Joe Biden, less than two months into his presidency, bears the blame. Since the inauguration, Republicans and right-leaning commentators have wasted few opportunities to link the price increases to Biden’s policies and predict that the worse is yet to ...

  • Chadwick Boseman is the 7th actor to receive a posthumous Oscar nomination. Here's who else has received the honor.

    Chadwick Boseman was nominated for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and joins actors like Heath Ledger and James Dean to earn a posthumous nomination.