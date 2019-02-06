Stacey Abrams: Trump tax reforms have 'rigged the system'

On February 5, President Trump delivered his second State of the Union address.

The lengthy speech touched on areas of finance (tax reform, the U.S.-China trade war, job growth and the market at large) amongst other expected contentious topics (the U.S.-Mexico border, national security and drug prices.)

Stacey Abrams, the first black woman to give the democrats rebuttal in a State of the Union address, harshly criticized President Trump and the government’s stance and policies across all areas — namely voter suppression, the education system and immigration reform.

But it was Abrams’ powerful telling of a story from her own childhood in accordance to the concept of the American dream that had all ears ready to hear what she had to say about new tax policies and their effect on working-class Americans.

As tax season is well underway, it hasn’t gone unnoticed that the Trump tax cuts and reforms are leaving more middle-class Americans (many of whom voted for Trump) with steep sums to pay back and little to no returns whatsoever.

Abrams sought to draw attention to raised cost of living in worker-centric areas, and how the Trump tax reforms have affected the job market and the working-class at large:

“Under the current administration, far too many hard-working Americans are falling behind, living paycheck to paycheck, most without labor unions to protect them from even worse harm. The Republican tax bill rigged the system against working people.”

Abrams continued:

“Rather than bringing back jobs, plants are closing, layoffs are looming and wages struggle to keep pace with the actual cost of living. We owe more to the millions of everyday folks who keep our economy running.”

