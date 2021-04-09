  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stacey Abrams on voting rights, her next move

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Associated Press sat down this week with Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor in 2018 and a leading voice on ballot access, to talk about the inequity of sweeping, new state law on Georgia voting. (April 9)

Video Transcript

STACEY ABRAMS: I am fighting for fair elections.

HILARY POWELL: Leading voting rights voice, Stacey Abrams, says, voting is perhaps as essential as praying.

STACEY ABRAMS: I am a woman of faith, and so, my approach is to pray for what I need, but work for what I think needs to be done. What we have seen happen in Georgia is that people's voices have been silenced.

HILARY POWELL: As a nationwide fight over ballot access and election laws plays out, Abrams's efforts as founder of voting rights group, Fair Fight, are centered on her home state of Georgia, where she says, the sweeping overhaul of election law are familiar efforts to suppress the electoral power of Black voters. As a daughter of United Methodist reverends, she says, it's a narrative unchanged since our parents first tried voting in the segregated South.

STACEY ABRAMS: They also raised us with a very fundamental belief that voting is a sacred obligation because it is the way that in the secular world we shape the world we live in. My father was arrested at the age of 14 for helping to register Black people in Mississippi who were denied the right to vote under Jim Crow.

HILARY POWELL: Opponents say, Georgia's new restrictions, which criminalize giving food or water to voters waiting in line and limit the use of drop boxes, are reminiscent of last century Jim Crow laws. Abrams says, created barriers without explicitly mentioning race.

STACEY ABRAMS: Instead, it's going to make it harder for these specific communities to vote. It doesn't say Brown and Black people don't vote. It simply says, we're going to remove things that we saw you use to your benefit, or we're going to make it harder for you to access these opportunities.

DONALD TRUMP: They rigged an election. They rigged it like they've never rigged an election before.

HILARY POWELL: Supporters of the law say, it's meant to preserve electoral integrity on the heels of baseless claims by Donald Trump, that he lost the presidency due to fraudulent votes.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Abrams, who was defeated in the 2018 Georgia governor's race, won't confirm a 2022 run. But she says, she's holding on to her faith in pushing to make sure the effort to get souls to the polls is not a partisan one.

STACEY ABRAMS: Having laws on the books should not be the measure of whether or not a party could win. The laws on the books should determine whether voters can participate.

HILARY POWELL: Hilary Powell, The Associated Press.

Recommended Stories

  • AP Interview: Stacey Abrams on voting rights, her next move

    Georgia is at the forefront of the partisan fight over voting rights and election law. The Associated Press sat down this week with Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor in 2018 and a leading voice on ballot access, to talk about a sweeping new state law that tightens some Georgia voting rules after Democrats carried the state in the 2020 elections. ABRAMS: In the 2018 election and the 2020 election, there has been an increased use of early voting, in-person absentee voting, use of drop boxes.

  • Stacey Abrams: GOP Governor Wants a Georgia Boycott So He’ll Have ‘Someone to Blame’

    Stacey Abrams says that Georgia governor Brian Kemp is “reveling in the potential of a boycott” from Hollywood or other organizations because it would give the GOP governor “someone to blame for his own actions.” Abrams said she’s a daughter of the South and respects the idea of boycotts. But in this situation, in response to the restrictive voting laws passed by the state’s legislature, she feels a boycott could be “devastating” to the economy and to the people the oppressive voting laws specifically impact. “Boycotts work best when the target of your boycott is responsive, and unfortunately we are not dealing with good actors here. The governor of Georgia is reveling in the potential of a boycott because it gives him someone to blame for his own actions,” Abrams said in a panel discussion Friday. “Unlike previous boycotts that have worked in the South, the length of time it takes for a boycott to take effect would be devastating to an economy, devastating to people, devastating to the targets of this terrible, vicious legislation.” Also Read: Stacey Abrams Pleads in New Video 'Don't Boycott Georgia' (Video) Abrams spoke on a panel called “Women in Focus” sponsored through Chapman University and Glamour and was asked specifically about the prospect of Hollywood pulling productions from Georgia by moderator Janice Min, the contributing editor of TIME. “My deep concern is that if we call for a boycott, the very people who are helping change the nature of economic opportunity and political opportunity will leave us behind. So my message is stay and fight,” Abrams continued. “Come and lift up your voices and join us. But do not let them force out the very people we need to have here and the very jobs we need to have here to make the potential change real in the South. So come, stay, fight, we’ll get it done.” Abrams was joined on the panel by Samantha Barry, editor-in-chief of Glamour, “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee, Amazon’s Jennifer Salke, Walt Disney Television chairman of entertainment Dana Walden, and actor and activist Eva Longoria. Also Read: Stacey Abrams Wins Hollywood Salute for Getting Out the Vote in Georgia: 'A Real Superhero' Stacey Abrams previously pleaded with corporate leaders to not boycott the state of Georgia, laying out three steps organizations can take to combat voter suppression. And it was also reported earlier this week that Abrams tried to convince MLB to keep the All-Star Game in Georgia. Abrams was also asked by Min whether she’s planning on running for governor in Georgia, though she said that she has not yet made any decisions. She is however already having conversations for what her next project will be in Hollywood. Read original story Stacey Abrams: GOP Governor Wants a Georgia Boycott So He’ll Have ‘Someone to Blame’ At TheWrap

  • Bad news for Detroit Red Wings: Bobby Ryan (upper body) done for season

    Bobby Ryan's season-ending injury leaves the Detroit Red Wings without one of their best offensive players

  • Take Five: Who's afraid of U.S. inflation?

    U.S. consumer prices for March are due out Tuesday and markets are ready to scour the data for signs that massive stimulus spending is spurring inflation. Rising inflation expectations helped ignite a first-quarter selloff in Treasuries that pushed yields to pre-pandemic highs. A strong reading could spark a fresh jump in yields and be bad news for stocks after the S&P climbed to fresh record highs, especially high-flying growth names.

  • Bobby Ryan likely done for season; Gusev on unconditional waivers

    The Red Wings lose a trade chip and the Devils cut ties with the winger.

  • Baby Steps toward a Workable Middle Ground on Guns

    Writing in the New York Times, former Brady Campaign director Dan Gross offers a couple of useful ideas about gun policy — and one that should be strongly opposed. President Joe Biden has, for his part, offered a couple of unobjectionable (maybe even useful!) ideas on the same issue, along with a not-very-good nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, Explosives, and Other Fun Things. The Democrats are not batting 1.000, but this is probably about as close as they are going to get, and we gun-rights advocates should take this opportunity to meet the other side more than halfway, as they have moved more than halfway in our direction. Because he apparently has learned to tell his sharks from his bees (the former seem scarier, but you are far more likely to be killed by the latter), Gross concedes some important truths. One of those is that so-called assault rifles account for a vanishingly small share of gun deaths in the United States, and theatrical public massacres account for an even smaller share — more Americans are killed in accidental shootings than in “active shooter” events — though they occupy a prominent place in the public psyche. The great majority (about 60 percent) of gun deaths in the United States are suicides — which is to say, mainly a mental-health issue rather than a firearms-regulation issue. This is part of a larger crisis in mental-health care that overlaps with everything from homelessness to the increase in alcohol-related deaths. There are many things that could be done to improve access to mental-health care, including crisis care, but piling more regulations onto already heavily regulated firearms dealers and the people who do business with them is not very high on the list. The BATF is many things. It is not a health-care program. Gross proposes more energetic investigation and prosecution of licensed firearms dealers linked to illicit gun trafficking, which would be a good start. He also suggests that we “clearly define what it means to be a federally licensed firearm dealer,” which I do not think is quite what he intended to write, in that there is no question about what it means to be a federally licensed firearms dealer — it means having a federal firearms-dealer’s license. What he’s trying to say is that we should pay some closer attention to people who are unlicensed firearms dealers, providing weapons in the black market free from the background-check requirements. Distinguishing between those who are in effect unlicensed dealers and private citizens who may occasionally sell or otherwise transfer a firearm privately (as many shooters, hunters, and collectors do) will require some care and prudence, and whatever criteria we come up with will necessarily be somewhat arbitrary. Capping the number of firearms sales that an unlicensed party may make in a year is the most likely way of getting there, and the law-abiding people most likely to be inconvenienced by such a law would be collectors. A reasonable compromise might be capping the number of handguns a private party may sell in a year without a firearms license. Fine Italian over-under shotguns don’t present much of a danger unless you are a pheasant or hunting with Dick Cheney, and these and similar weapons should be low on our priority list. So should such instruments as “short-barreled rifles,” which are subject to the same special, heavy regulatory regime applied to noise suppressors and some other devices. In one of the world’s most predictable developments, the nation’s ballistic entrepreneurs have tried to circumvent the extra layer of regulation applied to short-barreled rifles by pretending they are handguns, some of which have “forearm braces” that are pretty obviously really intended to be used as shoulder stocks. That’s typical of our attitude toward firearms, which is largely aesthetic: If a bit of plastic on the back end of a certain firearm rests against your inner elbow, then it’s a handgun and hunky-dory, but if it rests against your shoulder, it’s a naughty short-barreled rifle. The case against short-barreled rifles is that they are easier to conceal than rifles with longer barrels, which they are — but they are nowhere near as easy to conceal as an actual handgun, and the effort to regulate them as a special, extra-dangerous class of weapons is without merit. The Biden administration is putting the forearm-brace/shoulder-stock distinction at the top of its worry list even so. That’s trivia, mainly, and not the worst thing in the world. But the country would be much better served if somebody would remind Joe Biden that he is, incredibly enough, president of these United States of America, and that the nation’s federal prosecutors all answer to him, which means that he could order them to begin actually prosecuting straw-buyer cases. “Straw buyers” are people with clean records who buy firearms on behalf of people who are legally excluded from doing so themselves — an important channel for getting guns into the hands of criminals. But federal prosecutors mostly won’t touch those cases unless they are part of a sexier organized-crime investigation. Biden could change that — today — if he wanted to. He could also lean on some of his allies in high-crime, Democrat-run cities to see to it that local prosecutors vigorously prosecute straw-buyer cases, which, at the moment, they mostly don’t. Where Gross and the Biden administration should be strongly opposed is in their advocacy of “red flag” laws, which would empower physicians (and possibly other parties) to strip Americans of their civil rights without due process. Gross writes: “Federal rules governing privacy for health records could be modified to allow mental health clinicians to identify those who are a threat to themselves or others, so that they could be temporarily added to the National Instant Check System.” We already have a process by which people can be judged mentally incompetent and a danger to themselves or to others. That process plays out in a court of law under longstanding legal rules governed by high standards of evidence. The medical profession has a pretty poor record when it comes to wielding this kind of political power (eugenics programs, etc.), and American physicians in particular have shown that they are easily bullied into substituting political judgment for medical judgment and social crusades for medicine. Of course there are times when the state of a person’s mental health should prevent his buying a firearm, but the status of a person’s constitutional rights is a legal question to which the medical question is subordinate, though by no means irrelevant. Yes, it would be easier if we didn’t have to respect people’s constitutional rights. That is why we have constitutional rights secured by a written constitution — there’s always a convenient case to be made for suspending civil liberties and due process. It is encouraging to see some Democrats and gun-controllers taking halfway-sensible stances, and there is room here for cooperation and compromise. But where the conversation really needs to get up to speed is in the fact that advocates such as Gross and policymakers in the Biden administration remain too particularly focused on what goes on between federally licensed firearms dealers and the people who do business with them. Most of the illicit trafficking in firearms in this country isn’t happening at sporting-goods stores subject to federal oversight — it is happening out of the trunks of cars in St. Louis and Dallas. Putting heavier regulatory burdens on licensed dealers is not going to have much effect on that trade, although more vigorous prosecution of straw buyers could. There isn’t a law we could pass that would stop black-market dealers — such trafficking is already illegal. Combating it mainly is a job for police and prosecutors, not for legislators. Getting better police work is not going to be easy with one in three Democrats supporting “defund the police” projects. It’s also not going to be easy at a time when the fight over firearms regulation is yet another proxy battle in the wider culture war, a contest with only symbolic victories but real casualties.

  • Biden announces executive actions to curb gun violence "epidemic"

    The president nominated David Chipman, a former special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to lead the agency.

  • McDonald's Is Closing Hundreds of Walmart Locations

    Walmart will try to fill the void with Taco Bell, Domino's, and cheesesteaks among other options.

  • Stacey Abrams Reiterates Opposition to Georgia Boycott Over New Voter Laws: ‘My Message Is Stay and Fight’

    Stacey Abrams has set the record straight: she was not offered a position in the Biden White House, nor has she made a decision about her next political campaign. “I know there’s a governor’s race coming up, but I’m working on making sure we have democracy in Georgia,” she said Friday during “Women in Focus: […]

  • Tesla's CFO is the latest tech executive to buy a home in Texas - see his $3.29 million lakefront Austin home

    The Tesla executive's $3 million home purchase is the latest in a line of high-profile tech moves into the city.

  • A huge trove of credit card records and Social Security numbers just got hacked

    Not a week goes by anymore, it seems like, when we don’t have multiple hacks to report on, as well as a fresh data breach or systems intrusion on the part of attackers constantly probing for weaknesses anywhere that consumer records are stored. Many of these episodes garner headlines simply because of the scale of the data breach and the target of the attack. Facebook is one example of this, as the social network is still facing an onslaught of criticism online over the revelation from this past weekend that the company has suffered yet another embarrassingly massive data leak -- encompassing personal information from more than 533 million Facebook users across 106 countries. Meantime, hackers themselves are also getting hacked, as word of a separate breach at a hub for stolen data has also just been reported. Threat research firm Group-IB posted a report on Thursday documenting how Swarmshop -- described as a "neighborhood" store for stolen personal and payment records, such as credit card data -- saw a major cache of its user and administrator data leaked online to another underground hacker forum. Appropriately, the title of the Group-IB report summarizing what happened here is “What Goes Around Comes Around,” but make no mistake -- there’s just as good of a chance that your data may be caught up in this as there is that hackers acquired stolen data on other hackers. According to the report on this hack, the Swarmshop database that was posted on a different underground forum contained 12,344 records of the card shop administrators, sellers, and buyers. That’s per a Twitter thread from Group-IB, which goes on to note that this database also “exposed all compromised data traded on the website, including 623,036 payment card records, 498 sets of online banking account credentials and 69,592 sets of US Social Security Numbers and Canadian Social Insurance Numbers.” https://twitter.com/GroupIB_GIB/status/1380148367825731585 Given the nature of the treasure trove of data that Swarmshop represents, it should probably come as no surprise that this is also not the first time that the stolen data hub has found itself in the crosshairs of other cybercriminals. In January 2020, the site’s records were leaked on an underground forum, reportedly by a user motivated by revenge. Meantime, here’s what else we know about this new hack -- the data dump included records on more than 623,000 payment cards, almost 63% of which were issued by US banks. “While underground forums get hacked from time to time, cardshop breaches do not happen very often,” Group-IB CTO Dmitry Volkov said. “In addition to buyers’ and sellers’ data, such breaches expose massive amounts of compromised payment and personal information of regular users. Although the source remains unknown, it must be one of those revenge hacks cases. This is a major reputation hit for the card shop as all the sellers lost their goods and personal data. The shop is unlikely to restore its status.”

  • 35% of Near-Retirees Failed a Basic Social Security Quiz. Here Are 3 Things You Need to Know About It

    You'll probably rely on Social Security quite a bit once you retire, so it's important to understand how the program works. In a recent MassMutual survey, 35% of near-retirees aged 55 to 65 failed a basic Social Security quiz, while 18% earned only a D. Just 3% were able to answer all 12 questions correctly. If you're clueless about Social Security, it's important that you get schooled so you can position yourself to grow and maximize your benefits.

  • India's COVID-19 infections, deaths surge as migrants start to flee cities

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India reported another record number of new COVID-19 infections on Friday and daily deaths hit their highest in more than five months, as it battles a second wave of infections and states complain of a persistent vaccine shortage. Evoking memories of the last national lockdown when tens of thousands of people walked on foot back to their homes, hundreds of migrants in badly affected Mumbai packed into trains as bars, malls and restaurants have again been forced to down shutters. One of those fleeing was Surender Puri, who recently lost his job as a cook at a restaurant in Mumbai's suburb.

  • Report: Multiple suspicious baseballs from Trevor Bauer's game vs. Oakland sent for inspection

    Trevor Bauer pitched more than six innings in the Dodgers' loss to the Athletics on Wednesday, when multiple balls were reportedly found sticky and with visible markings.

  • I Made Over My Closet With a Container Store Elfa System and OMG, the Sock Storage

    It’s no secret that I’m a Container Store obsessive . But while I’ve previously chronicled my love affair with Elfa shelving in my...

  • Kourtney Kardashian's Lifestyle Brand Poosh to Host 2nd Virtual Wellness Festival

    This year, general admission to the Poosh Your Wellness event will be free for all who want to join

  • Stacey Abrams ‘strongly’ urged MLB to keep All-Star game in Atlanta

    ‘I don’t want to see Georgia families hurt by lost events and jobs.’ Georgia Democrat and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams reportedly pressured the Major League Baseball (MLB) commissioner not to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia after a new election bill was passed. According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein, Abrams spoke with an MLB senior adviser and “urged the league to keep the All-Star game in Atlanta before the decision to yank the event,” Bluestein wrote on Twitter.

  • Seven takeaways from Biden's budget proposal: defense, immigration, climate

    Federal discretionary spending is up by 8.4% compared to 2021 levels, excluding emergency funding, to $1.52 trillion, with a focus on health, education and climate. About two-thirds of the massive budget is "mandatory" spending for benefits like Social Security and Medicare. Because it is lower than former President Donald Trump's 2022 projections, it may also anger Republican defense hawks pushing for more spending.

  • Vaccine passports are a hot-button issue, but travelers already need vaccines to enter certain countries around the world

    The idea of requiring proof of vaccination is not new. For years, select countries have had yellow fever vaccination entry requirements in place.

  • Saint Vincent volcano: Island awakes to ash and sulphur smell

    Inhabitants of St Vincent wake up to "extremely heavy ash fall" after the La Soufrière volcano erupted.