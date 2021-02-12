Stacey Abrams: Why Democrats are looking at her success in Georgia as a blueprint

Stacey Abrams is known for mobilizing voters in the 2020 election and flipping the state of GA. Here's a few things you may not have know about her.

- Stacey Abrams is famously known for flipping the red state of Georgia blue in the 2020 presidential and Senate elections. Here's what made her a household name. Abrams was the first black woman to run for governor of a major party. Some of you may not know that she's also a romance novelist who goes by the pseudonym Selena Montgomery.

But she's most known for her success mobilizing voters. After she became the first African-American minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives in 2011, she started the New Georgia Project. The mission was to register people of color in the state and helped register 200,000 new voters in 2018. When she ran for governor in 2018, she lost to Republican Brian Kemp by 1% but refused to initially concede amid concerns over voter suppression.

This inspired her to launch another organization, Fair Fight, which battles voter suppression in Georgia. Abram's used both to reach out to disenfranchised voters in the 2020 elections, a strategy that targeted minority voters rather than just suburban white voters, which was a more typical campaign strategy at the time. Because of her work, many first time voters, young people, and people of color came out to vote in the 2020 elections. Now Democrats are looking at the success of Georgia as a blueprint to flipping other red states blue in the future. In 2021, she was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for her work in voting rights.