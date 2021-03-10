Stacey Dash apologizes for political past: ‘I made a lot of mistakes’

Jessica Floyd
·3 min read
Dash claimed that Fox cast her as an ‘angry Black woman’

Actress and former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash is falling on her sword by denouncing Donald Trump and distancing herself from the conservative network.

During an interview with DailyMailTV on Wednesday, Dash claimed the right-wing focused outlet casted her as an “angry Black woman.”

“There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them,” she said.

Stacey Dash thegrio.com
(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Dash claimed that anger led to her mistakes.

“I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger,” Dash said.

“There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now. Stacey’s someone who has compassion, empathy.”

In 2015, Fox News suspended Dash for using profanity in reference to then-President Obama while on air. Just months after the incident, she joined Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars to poke fun at the backlash she was receiving for her hardline comments as a Fox contributor.

Some of her most notable comments include suggestions to end Black History Month and shutdown BET in the interest of equality.

Dash even cosigned Trump’s statement following the 2017 Charlottesville neo-Nazi rally in Virginia that there were “very fine people on both sides,” and supported his claim that Mexican immigrants were drug traffickers, rapists, and criminals.

But now, the Clueless actress is attempting to turn a new leaf. In the interview with DailyMailTV, she took aim at Trump’s role in the insurrection of January 6. Additionally, Dash apologized for the pain she had caused and vowed to leave politics.

Stacey Dash on DailyMailTV (Credit: screenshot)
Stacey Dash on DailyMailTV (Credit: screenshot)

“I’m not a victim of anyone,” she said. “Working for Fox at the time, that was my job. I did my job from the place I was at. Stacey now would never work at Fox, would never work for a news network or be a news contributor.”

Dash has remained in the headlines for her strong support of the GOP and brushes with the law.

In 2019, she was arrested for domestic battery. During her arrest, Dash became emotional as two officers placed her in handcuffs and walked her to a police car. She told the officers that she works as an actress but took a break and “did politics for a while.”

While it appears Dash is now taking a break from politics, she most recently began doing promotions for digital subscription boxes. Based on recent tweets and her Twitter bio, Dash is channeling her focus on her spirituality and family.

