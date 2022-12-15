Stacey Graves, 25-year veteran of the KCPD, named next Kansas City police chief

Stacey Graves, the 25-year Kansas City Police Department veteran who began her career in law enforcement as a civilian worker and rose through the ranks to become an acting deputy chief, was on Thursday named the 47th police chief for the department.

Graves was the only internal and the only female candidate selected as a finalist. The other finalists were DeShawn Beaufort, a commander with the Philadelphia Police Department and Scott Ebner, a retired lieutenant colonel and deputy superintendent of administration for the New Jersey State Police.

She replaces Joseph Mabin, who was appointed interim police chief after Rick Smith was forced out in April.

The board voted unanimously in favor of Graves. She will be sworn in during a ceremony later Thursday.

“Thank you for the honor to lead the Kansas City, Missouri, police department as chief of police,” she said. “I am humbled to serve the men and women of this department and our city. I am confident in my ability in continuing to advance the Kansas City, Missouri, police department as a progressive law enforcement agency and trusted community partner. As chief of police, I will demonstrate and promote the high standards of personal and professional conduct.”

Graves will be the third female police chief in Kansas City. Rachel Whipple and Cheryl Rose previously served as interim police chiefs.

“Police departments across the nation are under great scrutiny. I want to show ‘Hey, if we’re doing something we’re not supposed to do, then let’s talk about it, just be an open book and just handle things as they come,’” Graves said.

“I will be that front facing communicator that this city wants and needs.”

Newly appointed @kcpolice Stacey Graves addresses the new media shortly after the BOPC announced her appointment. pic.twitter.com/85vfPEue7s — Glenn E. Rice (@GRicekcstar) December 15, 2022

Numerous community leaders, including Mayor Quinton Lucas on Monday, urged the board to delay its selection of a new police chief, saying more public input and engagement was critical for such an important decision.

The selection of a new police chief occurs as the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether KCPD engaged in a “pattern or practice” of racial discrimination in its employment practices.

In recent months, three former police officers pleaded guilty for assaulting Black residents. A year ago, a former detective was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Cameron Lamb, a Black man.

Last week, a former KCPD lawyer emailed an eight-page letter alleging the police department’s legal division purposely withheld public records and suppressed evidence in criminal cases.

The letter written by Ryan McCarty, included an attachment that contained nearly 400 pages of email correspondence, internal police department documents and correspondence.

Lucas has previously said the police board plans to hire an outside law firm to investigated the allegations and whether KCPD has hidden evidence from criminal defendants.

“We take seriously any concerns or complaints that are raised not only by whistleblowers, but officers and members of the public,” he said. “The police department does that regularly and this will be no different.

“The Board of Police Commissioners takes this very seriously.”

Candidates for the Chief of Police for the Kansas City Police Department from left, DeShawn Beaufort, Stacey Graves and Scott Ebner.

Finalists for chief spoke at public forum

On Saturday, Graves and the other finalists responded to written questions from the public at a forum held at the Robert J. Mohart Multipurpose Building, 3200 Wayne Ave.

Graves said under her leadership the police department would continue many of the crime-fighting strategies that are already in place.

That includes focused deterrence, crime data driven approaches, youth initiatives and working collaboratively with various community partners, she said.

This year is on track to become the second worst year on record for homicides in Kansas City after a record 182 homicides in 2020.

“We just have so many opportunities to work together to really hone in and really dig in deep to the core issues to some of our violent crimes,” Graves said.

In addition, Graves also said she would strive to have a police force that is inclusive and embraces diversity.

“We have to create an environment within the department internally that is one of open communication, one where our employees feel valued and supported and feel included,” she said.

The public meeting was disrupted by protesters who voiced their anger that the public has been kept out of the selection process.

Rise through the ranks in KCPD

Graves is a native of Kansas City, Kansas, and joined KCPD in April 1997 as a civilian in the records unit.

During her tenure with the department, Graves has been a patrol officer, a detective with the vice and narcotics unit and later was aide to former police chief Darryl Forté.

In 2001, Graves received a medal of valor after shooting a suspect who had lunged at another officer, took his gun and pointed it at her, according to news reports.

She was promoted to captain and made responsible for the department’s human resources unit. Later on, she became a supervisor in internal affairs and was in charge of the department’s media unit.

As a police major, Graves served as a division commander at the Shoal Creek Patrol Division in Kansas City, North, and recently coordinated the department’s program assigning social workers to each of the six patrol divisions throughout Kansas City.

While attending the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Graves earned a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice. Graves also earned an Executive Master of Business Administration from Benedictine College.

She previously served on the board for the Rose Brooks Center, which helps victims of domestic abuse.