How Do You Stack Up to the Average Income in Your State?

John Csiszar
·6 min read
&#xa9;Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock.com
Understanding what the average income is in your state can help you determine if you’re ahead of the curve or behind it when it comes to your own salary. Averages are typically measured in two ways: mean and median. Mean or “average” income takes the total amount of earnings across a sample and divides it by the number of participants. Median income, on the other hand, is the midway point of a sample, with half the people sampled earning above the median and half earning less.

The difference can be significant. High earners can skew the average income much higher than the median income. To use a simple example, if two earners make $20,000, one makes $40,000 and two make $120,000, the median income is $40,000. However, the average is $64,000. Thus, depending on how you measure “average” income, the figures can be highly variable. This differential can be seen in terms of the U.S. as a whole, where the average family household income is $84,938 but the median is just $60,293.

Regional differences can also play a huge role in average income. States with higher costs typically also have higher average wages. However, some states have higher wages overall regardless of typical expenses. For example, California is regarded as a high-cost state, and average salaries unexpectedly top $101,000. However, Minnesota is not generally considered an expensive place to live, yet average salaries top $90,000 in the state, far above the national average income of $84,938.

To help get the black-and-white figures for worker income in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates conducted a study using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey. Both mean and median state income figures were tallied. Results are presented in alphabetical order, from Alabama to Wyoming. These figures were sampled long before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country and drove unemployment rates into the double digits. As such, these averages are likely to change when sampled in the future.

Still, having data points like these can be an important step in understanding how your income measures up to the typical American’s.

Last updated: March 25, 2021

Birmingham, Alabama, USA - April 25, 2012: People partake in group exercise under the pavilion at Railroad Park.
Alabama

  • Average household income: $67,243

  • Median household income: $48,486

&quot;Alaska, United States - September 13, 2011:Stores and houses on the pier in Juneau, Alaska in the fall.
Alaska

  • Average household income: $96,499

  • Median household income: $76,715

Tucson Arizona skyline cityscape framed by saguaro cactus and mountains.
Arizona

  • Average household income: $77,221

  • Median household income: $56,213

Fayetteville is the third-largest city in Arkansas and county seat of Washington County.
Arkansas

  • Average household income: $64,272

  • Median household income: $45,726

Downtown San Diego, California, shot during a helicopter photo flight as a winter storm cleared.
California

  • Average household income: $101,493

  • Median household income: $71,228

With the snow covered Longs Peak part of the Rocky Mountains and the iconic flatirons of Boulder in the background, Downtown Denver skyscrapers including the iconic &quot;mailbox&quot; or &quot;cash register&quot; building as well as hotels, office buildings and apartment buildings fill the skyline.
Colorado

  • Average household income: $92,520

  • Median household income: $68,811

Hartford, Connecticut, USA downtown cityscape.
Connecticut

  • Average household income: $109,693

  • Median household income: $76,106

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.
Delaware

  • Average household income: $86,962

  • Median household income: $65,627

Washington DC, USA at the tidal basin with Washington Monument in spring season.
District of Columbia

  • Average household income: $121,698

  • Median household income: $82,604

Sarasota, Florida, USA downtown skyline on the bay.
Florida

  • Average household income: $76,652

  • Median household income: $53,267

Macon, Georgia, USA historic downtown skyline.
Georgia

  • Average household income: $78,574

  • Median household income: $55,679

Skyline of Honolulu, Hawaii and the surrounding area including the hotels and buildings on Waikiki Beach.
Hawaii

  • Average household income: $99,765

  • Median household income: $78,084

View of Boise downtown and Idaho Capitol on a fine autumn morning as seen from Capitol Blvd, Boise, Idaho, USA.
Idaho

  • Average household income: $70,620

  • Median household income: $53,089

Long exposure of the Chicago skyline during sunset.
Illinois

  • Average household income: $88,857

  • Median household income: $63,575

Downtown Indianapolis skyline at twilight.
Indiana

  • Average household income: $71,912

  • Median household income: $54,325

Des Moines Skyline and Walking Bridge at Night.
Iowa

  • Average household income: $75,951

  • Median household income: $58,580

Wichita, Kansas downtown skyline during Autumn, with Autumn trees in the foreground.
Kansas

  • Average household income: $77,509

  • Median household income: $57,422

John A.
Kentucky

  • Average household income: $67,110

  • Median household income: $48,392

New Orleans, Louisiana at Jackson Square.
Louisiana

  • Average household income: $68,823

  • Median household income: $47,942

Augusta, Maine, USA downtown skyline on the Kennebec River.
Maine

  • Average household income: $73,210

  • Median household income: $55,425

Annapolis, Maryland - State, Harbor, Color Image, Commercial Dock.
Maryland

  • Average household income: $107,482

  • Median household income: $81,868

Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston&#39;s Back Bay skyline in the background.
Massachusetts

  • Average household income: $106,627

  • Median household income: $77,378

Aerial view of Detroit.
Michigan

  • Average household income: $75,352

  • Median household income: $54,938

Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota at night time as seen from the famous stone arch bridge.
Minnesota

  • Average household income: $90,600

  • Median household income: $68,411

Jackson, Mississippi, USA cityscape at dusk.
Mississippi

  • Average household income: $60,640

  • Median household income: $43,567

The city of St.
Missouri

  • Average household income: $73,145

  • Median household income: $53,560

Livingston, Montana, USA - May 25, 2013 : Historic centre of Livingston near Yellowstone National Park.
Montana

  • Average household income: $70,959

  • Median household income: $52,559

Downtown Omaha skyline in the background with a huge and elaborate fountain and a lake in the foreground (part of the Heartland of America park.
Nebraska

  • Average household income: $77,278

  • Median household income: $59,116

Aerial view of Las Vegas strip in Nevada as seen at night USA.
Nevada

  • Average household income: $77,319

  • Median household income: $57,598

Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state.
New Hampshire

  • Average household income: $95,876

  • Median household income: $74,057

Exchange Place, Jersey City, New Jersey skyline.
New Jersey

  • Average household income: $110,140

  • Median household income: $79,363

Downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico at dusk.
New Mexico

  • Average household income: $66,565

  • Median household income: $48,059

Brooklyn Bridge in NYC, USA.
New York

  • Average household income: $97,424

  • Median household income: $65,323

Charlotte north carolina early morning sunrise.
North Carolina

  • Average household income: $73,753

  • Median household income: $52,413

Grand Forks is the third-largest city in the State of North Dakota and is the county seat of Grand Forks County.
North Dakota

  • Average household income: $84,043

  • Median household income: $63,473

Cincinnati is a city in the state of Ohio.
Ohio

  • Average household income: $74,109

  • Median household income: $54,533

&quot;Tulsa downtown skyline from a park with trees, grass, rocks, and a stream in the foreground.
Oklahoma

  • Average household income: $70,262

  • Median household income: $51,424

The Light from Heceta Head Lighthouse sends Beam from its First Order Fresnel Lens across the Coast.
Oregon

  • Average household income: $80,040

  • Median household income: $59,393

Downtown Skyline of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at twilight.
Pennsylvania

  • Average household income: $81,549

  • Median household income: $59,445

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.
Rhode Island

  • Average household income: $85,527

  • Median household income: $63,296

Charleston, South Carolina, USA in the French Quarter.
South Carolina

  • Average household income: $70,093

  • Median household income: $51,015

Panorama of Rapid City, South Dakota, USA.
South Dakota

  • Average household income: $73,768

  • Median household income: $56,499

Nashville, Tennessee, USA downtown skyline on the Cumberland River.
Tennessee

  • Average household income: $71,458

  • Median household income: $50,972

Dallas downtown cityscape panorama in Texas USA.
Texas

  • Average household income: $84,221

  • Median household income: $59,570

Winter in Park City, Utah, USA.
Utah

  • Average household income: $87,053

  • Median household income: $68,374

Peak autumn foliage near rural Waits River in Vermont.
Vermont

  • Average household income: $78,472

  • Median household income: $60,076

Downtown Richmond, Virginia at night.
Virginia

  • Average household income: $98,000

  • Median household income: $71,564

Seattle Downtown and Mount Rainier.
Washington

  • Average household income: $93,847

  • Median household income: $70,116

Residential street in downtown Charleston, West Virginia with the Capitol building in the background at sunrise.
West Virginia

  • Average household income: $61,225

  • Median household income: $44,921

Skyline of the city of Milwaukee, WI.
Wisconsin

  • Average household income: $77,687

  • Median household income: $59,209

Jackson Hole, WY, USA - May 13, 2008: Ski slopes in Jackson Hole with panorama of vintage houses.
Wyoming

  • Average household income: $79,257

  • Median household income: $62,268

Methodology: In order to determine each state’s average income (i.e., mean income), GOBankingRates used the five-year estimates from the 2018 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. The same information was used to find each state’s median household income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 29, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Do You Stack Up to the Average Income in Your State?

    A unit of six North Korean border soldiers has defected to China, according to reports, in a sign of the increasingly high level of discontent in the reclusive country. While there has been a steady stream of one or two guards fleeing the authoritarian country, a group this large is highly unusual. The soldiers fled across the Yalu River on the border with China earlier this month along with their weapons, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported this week. The unit was part of the 25th Border Guard brigade, which has been deployed to stop other North Koreans from escaping, and reportedly complained of being overworked and underfed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to RFA. “The six were on nighttime stakeout at the border on the night of the 2nd and did not show up after their scheduled return time in the early morning,” a military source from Hyesan told RFA’s Korean Service. “A search team combed the entire border area looking for them. It was determined that the six had crossed the river with their weapons and escaped to China.” “It’s caused quite the stir."