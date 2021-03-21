How Do You Stack Up to the Average Income in Your State?

©Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock.com

Understanding what the average income is in your state can help you determine if you’re ahead of the curve or behind it when it comes to your own salary. Averages are typically measured in two ways: mean and median. Mean or “average” income takes the total amount of earnings across a sample and divides it by the number of participants. Median income, on the other hand, is the midway point of a sample, with half the people sampled earning above the median and half earning less.

The difference can be significant. High earners can skew the average income much higher than the median income. To use a simple example, if two earners make $20,000, one makes $40,000 and two make $120,000, the median income is $40,000. However, the average is $64,000. Thus, depending on how you measure “average” income, the figures can be highly variable. This differential can be seen in terms of the U.S. as a whole, where the average family household income is $84,938 but the median is just $60,293.

Regional differences can also play a huge role in average income. States with higher costs typically also have higher average wages. However, some states have higher wages overall regardless of typical expenses. For example, California is regarded as a high-cost state, and average salaries unexpectedly top $101,000. However, Minnesota is not generally considered an expensive place to live, yet average salaries top $90,000 in the state, far above the national average income of $84,938.

To help get the black-and-white figures for worker income in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates conducted a study using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey. Both mean and median state income figures were tallied. Results are presented in alphabetical order, from Alabama to Wyoming. These figures were sampled long before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country and drove unemployment rates into the double digits. As such, these averages are likely to change when sampled in the future.

Still, having data points like these can be an important step in understanding how your income measures up to the typical American’s.

Last updated: Nov. 3, 2020

Alabama

Average household income: $67,243

Median household income: $48,486

Alaska

Average household income: $96,499

Median household income: $76,715

Arizona

Average household income: $77,221

Median household income: $56,213

Arkansas

Average household income: $64,272

Median household income: $45,726

California

Average household income: $101,493

Median household income: $71,228

Colorado

Average household income: $92,520

Median household income: $68,811

Connecticut

Average household income: $109,693

Median household income: $76,106

Delaware

Average household income: $86,962

Median household income: $65,627

District of Columbia

Average household income: $121,698

Median household income: $82,604

Florida

Average household income: $76,652

Median household income: $53,267

Georgia

Average household income: $78,574

Median household income: $55,679

Hawaii

Average household income: $99,765

Median household income: $78,084

Idaho

Average household income: $70,620

Median household income: $53,089

Illinois

Average household income: $88,857

Median household income: $63,575

Indiana

Average household income: $71,912

Median household income: $54,325

Iowa

Average household income: $75,951

Median household income: $58,580

Kansas

Average household income: $77,509

Median household income: $57,422

Kentucky

Kentucky

Average household income: $67,110

Median household income: $48,392

Louisiana

Average household income: $68,823

Median household income: $47,942

Maine

Average household income: $73,210

Median household income: $55,425

Maryland

Average household income: $107,482

Median household income: $81,868

Massachusetts

Average household income: $106,627

Median household income: $77,378

Michigan

Average household income: $75,352

Median household income: $54,938

Minnesota

Average household income: $90,600

Median household income: $68,411

Mississippi

Average household income: $60,640

Median household income: $43,567

Missouri

Missouri

Average household income: $73,145

Median household income: $53,560

Montana

Average household income: $70,959

Median household income: $52,559

Nebraska

Average household income: $77,278

Median household income: $59,116

Nevada

Average household income: $77,319

Median household income: $57,598

New Hampshire

Average household income: $95,876

Median household income: $74,057

New Jersey

Average household income: $110,140

Median household income: $79,363

New Mexico

Average household income: $66,565

Median household income: $48,059

New York

Average household income: $97,424

Median household income: $65,323

North Carolina

Average household income: $73,753

Median household income: $52,413

North Dakota

Average household income: $84,043

Median household income: $63,473

Ohio

Average household income: $74,109

Median household income: $54,533

Oklahoma

Average household income: $70,262

Median household income: $51,424

Oregon

Average household income: $80,040

Median household income: $59,393

Pennsylvania

Average household income: $81,549

Median household income: $59,445

Rhode Island

Average household income: $85,527

Median household income: $63,296

South Carolina

Average household income: $70,093

Median household income: $51,015

South Dakota

Average household income: $73,768

Median household income: $56,499

Tennessee

Average household income: $71,458

Median household income: $50,972

Texas

Average household income: $84,221

Median household income: $59,570

Utah

Average household income: $87,053

Median household income: $68,374

Vermont

Average household income: $78,472

Median household income: $60,076

Virginia

Average household income: $98,000

Median household income: $71,564

Washington

Average household income: $93,847

Median household income: $70,116

West Virginia

Average household income: $61,225

Median household income: $44,921

Wisconsin

Average household income: $77,687

Median household income: $59,209

Wyoming

Average household income: $79,257

Median household income: $62,268

Methodology: In order to determine each state’s average income (i.e., mean income), GOBankingRates used the five-year estimates from the 2018 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. The same information was used to find each state’s median household income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 29, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Do You Stack Up to the Average Income in Your State?