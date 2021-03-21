How Do You Stack Up to the Average Income in Your State?
Understanding what the average income is in your state can help you determine if you’re ahead of the curve or behind it when it comes to your own salary. Averages are typically measured in two ways: mean and median. Mean or “average” income takes the total amount of earnings across a sample and divides it by the number of participants. Median income, on the other hand, is the midway point of a sample, with half the people sampled earning above the median and half earning less.
The difference can be significant. High earners can skew the average income much higher than the median income. To use a simple example, if two earners make $20,000, one makes $40,000 and two make $120,000, the median income is $40,000. However, the average is $64,000. Thus, depending on how you measure “average” income, the figures can be highly variable. This differential can be seen in terms of the U.S. as a whole, where the average family household income is $84,938 but the median is just $60,293.
Regional differences can also play a huge role in average income. States with higher costs typically also have higher average wages. However, some states have higher wages overall regardless of typical expenses. For example, California is regarded as a high-cost state, and average salaries unexpectedly top $101,000. However, Minnesota is not generally considered an expensive place to live, yet average salaries top $90,000 in the state, far above the national average income of $84,938.
To help get the black-and-white figures for worker income in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates conducted a study using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey. Both mean and median state income figures were tallied. Results are presented in alphabetical order, from Alabama to Wyoming. These figures were sampled long before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country and drove unemployment rates into the double digits. As such, these averages are likely to change when sampled in the future.
Still, having data points like these can be an important step in understanding how your income measures up to the typical American’s.
Last updated: Nov. 3, 2020
Alabama
Average household income: $67,243
Median household income: $48,486
Alaska
Average household income: $96,499
Median household income: $76,715
Arizona
Average household income: $77,221
Median household income: $56,213
Arkansas
Average household income: $64,272
Median household income: $45,726
California
Average household income: $101,493
Median household income: $71,228
Colorado
Average household income: $92,520
Median household income: $68,811
Connecticut
Average household income: $109,693
Median household income: $76,106
Delaware
Average household income: $86,962
Median household income: $65,627
District of Columbia
Average household income: $121,698
Median household income: $82,604
Florida
Average household income: $76,652
Median household income: $53,267
Georgia
Average household income: $78,574
Median household income: $55,679
Hawaii
Average household income: $99,765
Median household income: $78,084
Idaho
Average household income: $70,620
Median household income: $53,089
Illinois
Average household income: $88,857
Median household income: $63,575
Indiana
Average household income: $71,912
Median household income: $54,325
Iowa
Average household income: $75,951
Median household income: $58,580
Kansas
Average household income: $77,509
Median household income: $57,422
Kentucky
Average household income: $67,110
Median household income: $48,392
Louisiana
Average household income: $68,823
Median household income: $47,942
Maine
Average household income: $73,210
Median household income: $55,425
Maryland
Average household income: $107,482
Median household income: $81,868
Massachusetts
Average household income: $106,627
Median household income: $77,378
Michigan
Average household income: $75,352
Median household income: $54,938
Minnesota
Average household income: $90,600
Median household income: $68,411
Mississippi
Average household income: $60,640
Median household income: $43,567
Missouri
Average household income: $73,145
Median household income: $53,560
Montana
Average household income: $70,959
Median household income: $52,559
Nebraska
Average household income: $77,278
Median household income: $59,116
Nevada
Average household income: $77,319
Median household income: $57,598
New Hampshire
Average household income: $95,876
Median household income: $74,057
New Jersey
Average household income: $110,140
Median household income: $79,363
New Mexico
Average household income: $66,565
Median household income: $48,059
New York
Average household income: $97,424
Median household income: $65,323
North Carolina
Average household income: $73,753
Median household income: $52,413
North Dakota
Average household income: $84,043
Median household income: $63,473
Ohio
Average household income: $74,109
Median household income: $54,533
Oklahoma
Average household income: $70,262
Median household income: $51,424
Oregon
Average household income: $80,040
Median household income: $59,393
Pennsylvania
Average household income: $81,549
Median household income: $59,445
Rhode Island
Average household income: $85,527
Median household income: $63,296
South Carolina
Average household income: $70,093
Median household income: $51,015
South Dakota
Average household income: $73,768
Median household income: $56,499
Tennessee
Average household income: $71,458
Median household income: $50,972
Texas
Average household income: $84,221
Median household income: $59,570
Utah
Average household income: $87,053
Median household income: $68,374
Vermont
Average household income: $78,472
Median household income: $60,076
Virginia
Average household income: $98,000
Median household income: $71,564
Washington
Average household income: $93,847
Median household income: $70,116
West Virginia
Average household income: $61,225
Median household income: $44,921
Wisconsin
Average household income: $77,687
Median household income: $59,209
Wyoming
Average household income: $79,257
Median household income: $62,268
Methodology: In order to determine each state’s average income (i.e., mean income), GOBankingRates used the five-year estimates from the 2018 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. The same information was used to find each state’s median household income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 29, 2020.
