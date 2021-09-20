How Do You Stack Up To the Average Income in Your State?

Daria Uhlig
·5 min read
FluxFactory / Getty Images
FluxFactory / Getty Images

Understanding what the average income is in your state can help you determine if you’re ahead of the curve or behind it when it comes to your own salary. Averages are typically measured in two ways: mean and median. Mean or “average” income takes the total amount of earnings across a sample and divides it by the number of participants. Median income, on the other hand, is the midway point of a sample, with half the people sampled earning above the median and half earning less.

Find out: 15 Ways To Dramatically Increase Your Income in 2021
Read: 6 Ways To Start Building Generational Wealth for Your Family

The difference can be significant. High earners can skew the average income much higher than the median income. To use a simple example, if two earners make $20,000, one makes $40,000 and two make $120,000, the median income is $40,000. However, the average is $64,000. Thus, depending on how you measure “average” income, the figures can be highly variable. This differential can be seen in terms of the U.S. as a whole, where the average family household income is $88,607 but the median is just $62,843.

Regional differences can also play a huge role in average income. States with higher costs typically also have higher average wages. However, some states have higher wages overall regardless of typical expenses. For example, California is regarded as a high-cost state, and average salaries top $106,000. However, Minnesota is not generally considered an expensive place to live, yet average salaries top $93,000 in the state, far above the national average income of $88,607.

Learn: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You’re Making

To help get the black-and-white figures for worker income in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates conducted a study using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey. Both mean and median state income figures were tallied. Results are presented in alphabetical order, from Alabama to Wyoming.

Data points like these can be an important step in understanding how your income measures up to the typical American’s.

Last updated: Sept. 20, 2021

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Alabama

  • Average household income: $69,842

  • Median household income: $50,536

Know: How To Calculate Your Debt-to-Income Ratio

gabrielasauciuc / Getty Images
gabrielasauciuc / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Average household income: $98,606

  • Median household income: $77,640

Understand: What Is Adjusted Gross Income?

dszc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dszc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Average household income: $80,779

  • Median household income: $58,945

See: What Percentage of Your Income Should Go Toward Auto Loan Payments?

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Arkansas

  • Average household income: $66,557

  • Median household income: $47,597

Related: Best Places in Every State To Live on a Fixed Income

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

California

  • Average household income: $106,916

  • Median household income: $75,235

Find out: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto
milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Average household income: $96,970

  • Median household income: $72,331

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Connecticut

  • Average household income: $113,031

  • Median household income: $78,444

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Delaware

  • Average household income: $90,092

  • Median household income: $68,287

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

District of Columbia

  • Average household income: $127,890

  • Median household income: $86,420

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

  • Average household income: $80,286

  • Median household income: $55,660

Know more: How Much You Really Take Home From a $100K Salary in Every State

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • Average household income: $82,406

  • Median household income: $58,700

sorincolac / iStock.com
sorincolac / iStock.com

Hawaii

  • Average household income: $103,780

  • Median household income: $81,275

vkbhat / Getty Images
vkbhat / Getty Images

Idaho

  • Average household income: $73,810

  • Median household income: $55,785

lhongfoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lhongfoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

  • Average household income: $92,395

  • Median household income: $65,886

f11photo / iStock.com
f11photo / iStock.com

Indiana

  • Average household income: $75,025

  • Median household income: $56,303

Explore: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

JoeChristensen / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JoeChristensen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Average household income: $78,411

  • Median household income: $60,523

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Average household income: $80,009

  • Median household income: $59,597

NatChittamai / iStock.com
NatChittamai / iStock.com

Kentucky

  • Average household income: $70,144

  • Median household income: $50,589

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Louisiana

  • Average household income: $71,001

  • Median household income: $49,469

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Average household income: $76,227

  • Median household income: $57,918

In the know: Cities Where the Average Salary Isn’t Enough To Get By

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

  • Average household income: $111,417

  • Median household income: $84,805

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Massachusetts

  • Average household income: $111,498

  • Median household income: $81,215

Pawel Gaul / iStock.com
Pawel Gaul / iStock.com

Michigan

  • Average household income: $78,400

  • Median household income: $57,144

AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Average household income: $93,925

  • Median household income: $71,306

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Average household income: $62,835

  • Median household income: $45,081

Learn: Budgeting 101: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Missouri

  • Average household income: $76,060

  • Median household income: $55,461

miroslav_1 / Getty Images
miroslav_1 / Getty Images

Montana

  • Average household income: $74,190

  • Median household income: $54,970

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

Nebraska

  • Average household income: $80,208

  • Median household income: $61,439

f11photo / iStock.com
f11photo / iStock.com

Nevada

  • Average household income: $81,496

  • Median household income: $60,365

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Hampshire

  • Average household income: $99,165

  • Median household income: $76,768

Explore: 50 Ways To Live the Big Life on a Small Budget

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Average household income: $114,691

  • Median household income: $82,545

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Mexico

  • Average household income: $69,077

  • Median household income: $49,754

Frederic Prochasson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Frederic Prochasson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Average household income: $101,945

  • Median household income: $68,486

digidreamgrafix / iStock.com
digidreamgrafix / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Average household income: $76,940

  • Median household income: $54,602

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

North Dakota

  • Average household income: $85,476

  • Median household income: $64,894

See: 20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150,000

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Ohio

  • Average household income: $76,958

  • Median household income: $56,602

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Average household income: $72,695

  • Median household income: $52,919

Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • Average household income: $84,258

  • Median household income: $62,818

f11photo / iStock.com
f11photo / iStock.com

Pennsylvania

  • Average household income: $84,849

  • Median household income: $61,744

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Rhode Island

  • Average household income: $89,093

  • Median household income: $67,167

Read: How Earnings Estimates Impact Your Investments

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Average household income: $73,520

  • Median household income: $53,199

EunikaSopotnicka / iStock.com
EunikaSopotnicka / iStock.com

South Dakota

  • Average household income: $76,240

  • Median household income: $58,275

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Tennessee

  • Average household income: $74,750

  • Median household income: $53,320

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

Texas

  • Average household income: $87,260

  • Median household income: $61,874

johnnya123 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
johnnya123 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Average household income: $91,292

  • Median household income: $71,621

Good to know: 94 Money-Making Skills You Can Learn in Less Than a Year

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Average household income: $81,233

  • Median household income: $61,973

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Average household income: $101,746

  • Median household income: $74,222

july7th / Getty Images/iStockphoto
july7th / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Average household income: $98,983

  • Median household income: $73,775

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

West Virginia

  • Average household income: $63,680

  • Median household income: $46,711

FierceAbin / iStock.com
FierceAbin / iStock.com

Wisconsin

  • Average household income: $80,674

  • Median household income: $61,747

WitGorski / iStock.com
WitGorski / iStock.com

Wyoming

  • Average household income: $81,880

  • Median household income: $64,049

More From GOBankingRates

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to determine each state's average income (i.e., mean income), GOBankingRates used the five-year estimates from the 2019 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. The same information was used to find each state's median household income. All data were collected and are up to date as of March 22, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Do You Stack Up To the Average Income in Your State?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories