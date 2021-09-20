How Do You Stack Up To the Average Income in Your State?
Understanding what the average income is in your state can help you determine if you’re ahead of the curve or behind it when it comes to your own salary. Averages are typically measured in two ways: mean and median. Mean or “average” income takes the total amount of earnings across a sample and divides it by the number of participants. Median income, on the other hand, is the midway point of a sample, with half the people sampled earning above the median and half earning less.
The difference can be significant. High earners can skew the average income much higher than the median income. To use a simple example, if two earners make $20,000, one makes $40,000 and two make $120,000, the median income is $40,000. However, the average is $64,000. Thus, depending on how you measure “average” income, the figures can be highly variable. This differential can be seen in terms of the U.S. as a whole, where the average family household income is $88,607 but the median is just $62,843.
Regional differences can also play a huge role in average income. States with higher costs typically also have higher average wages. However, some states have higher wages overall regardless of typical expenses. For example, California is regarded as a high-cost state, and average salaries top $106,000. However, Minnesota is not generally considered an expensive place to live, yet average salaries top $93,000 in the state, far above the national average income of $88,607.
To help get the black-and-white figures for worker income in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates conducted a study using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey. Both mean and median state income figures were tallied. Results are presented in alphabetical order, from Alabama to Wyoming.
Data points like these can be an important step in understanding how your income measures up to the typical American’s.
Last updated: Sept. 20, 2021
Alabama
Average household income: $69,842
Median household income: $50,536
Alaska
Average household income: $98,606
Median household income: $77,640
Arizona
Average household income: $80,779
Median household income: $58,945
Arkansas
Average household income: $66,557
Median household income: $47,597
California
Average household income: $106,916
Median household income: $75,235
Colorado
Average household income: $96,970
Median household income: $72,331
Connecticut
Average household income: $113,031
Median household income: $78,444
Delaware
Average household income: $90,092
Median household income: $68,287
District of Columbia
Average household income: $127,890
Median household income: $86,420
Florida
Average household income: $80,286
Median household income: $55,660
Georgia
Average household income: $82,406
Median household income: $58,700
Hawaii
Average household income: $103,780
Median household income: $81,275
Idaho
Average household income: $73,810
Median household income: $55,785
Illinois
Average household income: $92,395
Median household income: $65,886
Indiana
Average household income: $75,025
Median household income: $56,303
Iowa
Average household income: $78,411
Median household income: $60,523
Kansas
Average household income: $80,009
Median household income: $59,597
Kentucky
Average household income: $70,144
Median household income: $50,589
Louisiana
Average household income: $71,001
Median household income: $49,469
Maine
Average household income: $76,227
Median household income: $57,918
Maryland
Average household income: $111,417
Median household income: $84,805
Massachusetts
Average household income: $111,498
Median household income: $81,215
Michigan
Average household income: $78,400
Median household income: $57,144
Minnesota
Average household income: $93,925
Median household income: $71,306
Mississippi
Average household income: $62,835
Median household income: $45,081
Missouri
Average household income: $76,060
Median household income: $55,461
Montana
Average household income: $74,190
Median household income: $54,970
Nebraska
Average household income: $80,208
Median household income: $61,439
Nevada
Average household income: $81,496
Median household income: $60,365
New Hampshire
Average household income: $99,165
Median household income: $76,768
New Jersey
Average household income: $114,691
Median household income: $82,545
New Mexico
Average household income: $69,077
Median household income: $49,754
New York
Average household income: $101,945
Median household income: $68,486
North Carolina
Average household income: $76,940
Median household income: $54,602
North Dakota
Average household income: $85,476
Median household income: $64,894
Ohio
Average household income: $76,958
Median household income: $56,602
Oklahoma
Average household income: $72,695
Median household income: $52,919
Oregon
Average household income: $84,258
Median household income: $62,818
Pennsylvania
Average household income: $84,849
Median household income: $61,744
Rhode Island
Average household income: $89,093
Median household income: $67,167
South Carolina
Average household income: $73,520
Median household income: $53,199
South Dakota
Average household income: $76,240
Median household income: $58,275
Tennessee
Average household income: $74,750
Median household income: $53,320
Texas
Average household income: $87,260
Median household income: $61,874
Utah
Average household income: $91,292
Median household income: $71,621
Vermont
Average household income: $81,233
Median household income: $61,973
Virginia
Average household income: $101,746
Median household income: $74,222
Washington
Average household income: $98,983
Median household income: $73,775
West Virginia
Average household income: $63,680
Median household income: $46,711
Wisconsin
Average household income: $80,674
Median household income: $61,747
Wyoming
Average household income: $81,880
Median household income: $64,049
John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: In order to determine each state's average income (i.e., mean income), GOBankingRates used the five-year estimates from the 2019 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. The same information was used to find each state's median household income. All data were collected and are up to date as of March 22, 2021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Do You Stack Up To the Average Income in Your State?