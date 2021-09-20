How Do You Stack Up To the Average Income in Your State?

FluxFactory / Getty Images

Understanding what the average income is in your state can help you determine if you’re ahead of the curve or behind it when it comes to your own salary. Averages are typically measured in two ways: mean and median. Mean or “average” income takes the total amount of earnings across a sample and divides it by the number of participants. Median income, on the other hand, is the midway point of a sample, with half the people sampled earning above the median and half earning less.

The difference can be significant. High earners can skew the average income much higher than the median income. To use a simple example, if two earners make $20,000, one makes $40,000 and two make $120,000, the median income is $40,000. However, the average is $64,000. Thus, depending on how you measure “average” income, the figures can be highly variable. This differential can be seen in terms of the U.S. as a whole, where the average family household income is $88,607 but the median is just $62,843.

Regional differences can also play a huge role in average income. States with higher costs typically also have higher average wages. However, some states have higher wages overall regardless of typical expenses. For example, California is regarded as a high-cost state, and average salaries top $106,000. However, Minnesota is not generally considered an expensive place to live, yet average salaries top $93,000 in the state, far above the national average income of $88,607.

To help get the black-and-white figures for worker income in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates conducted a study using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey. Both mean and median state income figures were tallied. Results are presented in alphabetical order, from Alabama to Wyoming.

Data points like these can be an important step in understanding how your income measures up to the typical American’s.

Last updated: Sept. 20, 2021

Alabama

Average household income: $69,842

Median household income: $50,536

Alaska

Average household income: $98,606

Median household income: $77,640

Arizona

Average household income: $80,779

Median household income: $58,945

Arkansas

Average household income: $66,557

Median household income: $47,597

California

Average household income: $106,916

Median household income: $75,235

Colorado

Average household income: $96,970

Median household income: $72,331

Connecticut

Average household income: $113,031

Median household income: $78,444

Delaware

Average household income: $90,092

Median household income: $68,287

District of Columbia

Average household income: $127,890

Median household income: $86,420

Florida

Average household income: $80,286

Median household income: $55,660

Georgia

Average household income: $82,406

Median household income: $58,700

Hawaii

Average household income: $103,780

Median household income: $81,275

Idaho

Average household income: $73,810

Median household income: $55,785

Illinois

Average household income: $92,395

Median household income: $65,886

Indiana

Average household income: $75,025

Median household income: $56,303

Iowa

Average household income: $78,411

Median household income: $60,523

Kansas

Average household income: $80,009

Median household income: $59,597

Kentucky

Average household income: $70,144

Median household income: $50,589

Louisiana

Average household income: $71,001

Median household income: $49,469

Maine

Average household income: $76,227

Median household income: $57,918

Maryland

Average household income: $111,417

Median household income: $84,805

Massachusetts

Average household income: $111,498

Median household income: $81,215

Michigan

Average household income: $78,400

Median household income: $57,144

Minnesota

Average household income: $93,925

Median household income: $71,306

Mississippi

Average household income: $62,835

Median household income: $45,081

Missouri

Average household income: $76,060

Median household income: $55,461

Montana

Average household income: $74,190

Median household income: $54,970

Nebraska

Average household income: $80,208

Median household income: $61,439

Nevada

Average household income: $81,496

Median household income: $60,365

New Hampshire

Average household income: $99,165

Median household income: $76,768

New Jersey

Average household income: $114,691

Median household income: $82,545

New Mexico

Average household income: $69,077

Median household income: $49,754

New York

Average household income: $101,945

Median household income: $68,486

North Carolina

Average household income: $76,940

Median household income: $54,602

North Dakota

Average household income: $85,476

Median household income: $64,894

Ohio

Average household income: $76,958

Median household income: $56,602

Oklahoma

Average household income: $72,695

Median household income: $52,919

Oregon

Average household income: $84,258

Median household income: $62,818

Pennsylvania

Average household income: $84,849

Median household income: $61,744

Rhode Island

Average household income: $89,093

Median household income: $67,167

South Carolina

Average household income: $73,520

Median household income: $53,199

South Dakota

Average household income: $76,240

Median household income: $58,275

Tennessee

Average household income: $74,750

Median household income: $53,320

Texas

Average household income: $87,260

Median household income: $61,874

Utah

Average household income: $91,292

Median household income: $71,621

Vermont

Average household income: $81,233

Median household income: $61,973

Virginia

Average household income: $101,746

Median household income: $74,222

Washington

Average household income: $98,983

Median household income: $73,775

West Virginia

Average household income: $63,680

Median household income: $46,711

Wisconsin

Average household income: $80,674

Median household income: $61,747

Wyoming

Average household income: $81,880

Median household income: $64,049

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to determine each state's average income (i.e., mean income), GOBankingRates used the five-year estimates from the 2019 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. The same information was used to find each state's median household income. All data were collected and are up to date as of March 22, 2021.

