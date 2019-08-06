How to Make Sense of Car Insurance Quotes — and Save

So, you're being a smart car owner and are shopping around and gathering quotes from other insurers each time your auto insurance policy comes up for renewal. Because you want to be certain you're still getting the best deal on coverage.

But -- comprehensive? PIP? Stacked/unstacked? What the heck?

Car insurance has its own language, and you'll need to understand it to get the right policy for your money.

Here's a handy translation guide to help you avoid coverage confusion.

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability coverage is mandatory in most states.

This part of the typical auto insurance policy is so fundamental that it's mandatory in most states.

It protects your finances by paying medical and related costs when your car is involved in a crash that leaves another person injured, maybe even fatally.

Bodily injury liability coverage is expressed in two dollar amounts. The first is the maximum payout for each person hurt in an accident, and the second is the maximum total payout per collision.

Property damage liability

Property damage liability covers any harm you do to someone else's property.

This coverage pays to repair or replace other vehicles and any property — including yards, fences and street lamps — damaged by your vehicle in a wreck.

Bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage often appear together in an insurance quote as three figures separated by slashes, like "25/50/10." That means the policy pays $25,000 for each injured person, $50,000 total for injuries and $10,000 for property damage.

Your state will likely require minimum amounts of auto liability insurance. It's smart to buy even more, because when you don't have enough coverage you can lose your house, savings and other assets to satisfy all of the accident-related costs.

Collision

Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your car after an accident.

