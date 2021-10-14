Stacks Foundation and Brink to Fund Bitcoin Development Fellowship Using Stacking Rewards

TechCrunch

Today at Google Cloud Next, the company's annual customer conference, Google announced a broad portfolio of hybrid cloud services designed to deliver computing at the edge of Google's network of data centers, in a partner facility or in a customer's private data center -- all managed by Anthos, the company's cloud native management console. There's a lot to unpack here, but Sachin Gupta, Google's GM and VP of Product for IaaS, says the strategy behind the announcement was to bring customers along who might have specialized workloads that aren't necessarily well suited to the public cloud -- a need that he says they were continually hearing about from potential customers. "What we find is that there are various factors that prevent customers from moving to the public cloud right away," Gupta said.