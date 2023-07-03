Stacks of stolen mail found along with suspected truck thief in Bellevue

Stacks of stolen mail were recovered with the arrest of a suspect in a stolen truck in Bellevue, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

On the morning of June 28, officers responded to the report of a burglary at a business in the 15200 block of Northeast 20th Street in Bellevue.

When officers arrived, they found the business’s front door had been pried open.

According to police, the suspect had wrapped a chain around the safe, where they dragged the safe out of the business behind a stolen white truck.

The white truck and safe were later located abandoned near a dead end at 140th Avenue and Main Street.

The suspect was not with the truck, but inside were stacks of stolen mail.

Later, about five blocks away, there was a report of another stolen truck.

A K9 tracked the suspect’s trail from the first stolen truck to the previous location of the second stolen truck.

Police in Newcastle spotted the second truck, and Bellevue officers arrived and arrested the suspect.

The 36-year-old man was booked into jail on charges of burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, and theft of a motor vehicle.