Stacey Abrams united liberals and the left on Twitter. For a minute.

It's 2019 in the real world, and 2016 on Twitter.

Not a day has gone by since Clinton lost to Trump where folks on Twitter weren't re-litigating the 2016 Democratic primary election. One day, liberals will be accusing Bernie Sanders of being a knowing "chaos agent" in the 2016 election. Other days, Clinton voters are subjected to an onslaught of tweets about how they chose their candidate only because they thought she was electable — not because they actually, you know, liked her.

It's a toxic, highly polarized platform, even among people who are supposed to have shared democratic ideals in common. But on Tuesday night, Stacey Abrams' post-SOTU rebuttal helped to forge a temporary, unconscious alliance between liberals and the left on Twitter. No one would admit it, of course.

But for a brief, passing moment in our bloody social media history, Twitter was a happy place.

Abrams is one of the rare figures who can unite liberals and the left. This appeared to be true when she ran for Georgia governor in November, and it was on full display when she delivered her powerful address post-Trump's State of the Union.

Abrams' address was authentic and moving and made by someone who didn't look like they were your Great Aunt and Great Uncle complaining that you were late to Sunday dinner. Abrams apparently wrote her own speech, and it showed.

Here's how Jennifer Rubin, #NeverTrump conservative and columnist for the Washington Post, responded to the speech:

She’s a fresh face, but more important, a real talent who is both personally engaging and pitch perfect for an electorate tired of hearing a windbag president demonize immigrants for the umpteenth time. https://t.co/CBFOV3KcaV — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 6, 2019

Responding to the State of the Union is a thankless task, but Abrams was arguably the only successful one in recent memory. And she was brief. God bless her for that. https://t.co/CBFOV3KcaV — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 6, 2019

Dan Pfeiffer, a more traditional liberal who formerly served in the Obama administration, had even more praise to shower:

Stacey Abrams is really good — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 6, 2019

Stacey Abrams should run for President — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 6, 2019

Much further on the left you'll find Maurice Moe Mitchell, director of the Working Families Party, who had this to say of Abrams' speech and future prospects:

Perplexing and disturbing that a Black woman has to set new standards simply to qualify to be ignored. We the people see @staceyabrams if they don’t 🤷🏾‍♂️ #PeopleOverPundits https://t.co/1jtwQLskdD — Maurice Moe Mitchell (@ciphersankofa) February 6, 2019

Representatives and senators will sometimes disagree with each other on Twitter, especially when it comes to the contentious leaders in their party. Not when it came to Abrams last night. Look at how Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, considered to be one of the more traditionally liberal senators in her party, responded to Abrams' speech:

⁦.@staceyabrams⁩ gave a fantastic #SOTU response. The stark contrast w/the President’s speech? Stacey’s words actually match her actions & her life. She made the case for something our President messes w/every day: the “uncommon grace of community.” https://t.co/NhDfPIJfWv — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 6, 2019

From Jennifer Granholm, the former liberal Governor of Michigan:

Here’s what I loved about @staceyabrams’ speech: She was personal, e.g. the story about her dad. She relied on values — Americans will “come for you” if you’re struggling. She was clear and strong, calling out racism and division. And she was positive and enjoying it all. Bravo! — Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) February 6, 2019

From centrist Joe Biden:

Stacey Abrams achieved in a matter of minutes something Donald Trump failed to do in over an hour — to embrace and give voice to the spirit and core values that make America great. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 6, 2019

And socialist Bernie Sanders: