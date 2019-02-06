Stacey Abrams united liberals and the left on Twitter. For a minute.

Heather Dockray

It's 2019 in the real world, and 2016 on Twitter.

Not a day has gone by since Clinton lost to Trump where folks on Twitter weren't re-litigating the 2016 Democratic primary election. One day, liberals will be accusing Bernie Sanders of being a knowing "chaos agent" in the 2016 election. Other days, Clinton voters are subjected to an onslaught of tweets about how they chose their candidate only because they thought she was electable — not because they actually, you know, liked her. 

It's a toxic, highly polarized platform, even among people who are supposed to have shared democratic ideals in common. But on Tuesday night, Stacey Abrams' post-SOTU rebuttal helped to forge a temporary, unconscious alliance between liberals and the left on Twitter. No one would admit it, of course.

But for a brief, passing moment in our bloody social media history, Twitter was a happy place. 

Abrams is one of the rare figures who can unite liberals and the left. This appeared to be true when she ran for Georgia governor in November, and it was on full display when she delivered her powerful address post-Trump's State of the Union. 

Abrams' address was authentic and moving and made by someone who didn't look like they were your Great Aunt and Great Uncle complaining that you were late to Sunday dinner. Abrams apparently wrote her own speech, and it showed.

Here's how Jennifer Rubin, #NeverTrump conservative and columnist for the Washington Post, responded to the speech:

Dan Pfeiffer, a more traditional liberal who formerly served in the Obama administration, had even more praise to shower:

Much further on the left you'll find Maurice Moe Mitchell, director of the Working Families Party, who had this to say of Abrams' speech and future prospects:

Representatives and senators will sometimes disagree with each other on Twitter, especially when it comes to the contentious leaders in their party. Not when it came to Abrams last night. Look at how Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, considered to be one of the more traditionally liberal senators in her party, responded to Abrams' speech:

From Jennifer Granholm, the former liberal Governor of Michigan:

From centrist Joe Biden:

And socialist Bernie Sanders:

All across Twitter, liberals and the left offered nearly unqualified praise. You could barely find a "Well, actually," or "The thing is" or a link suggesting she had some kind of demons in her closet.

For at least an hour, everything was just ... good.

It's so rare to see liberals and the left *almost* united on our most hateful platform. While few conservatives shared the enthusiasm, nearly every good American — regardless of their political orientation — can still respect this tweet.

Divided by politics, united by hatred of Maroon 5. This is my America.

