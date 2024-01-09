Stacy Butterfield files to seek fourth term as Polk County Clerk of Court

Stacy Butterfield has filed to run for re-election as Polk County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller. She is seeking a fourth term in office.

Butterfield, who is seeking a fourth term, is listed as a Republican. She has been registered with the party since before her first run for office in 2012, according to the Polk County Supervisor of Elections Office. Butterfield faced no opposition in the previous two elections.

Polk County’s five constitutional officer elections had been nonpartisan for 20 years, but Florida’s Department of State directed the Polk County Supervisor of Elections Office in August to administer those elections as partisan.

Polk County’s charter specifies that the elections are nonpartisan, but the Department of State cited a 2019 court ruling determining that Orange County must run its constitutional officer elections with candidates listed by party as applying to Polk as well.

Butterfield, 61, was the first woman to become Polk County Clerk of Court upon her election in 2012. She has previously served as president of the state association of court clerks and comptrollers.

