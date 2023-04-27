Stacy Middle School in Milford was evacuated on Wednesday. Here's what we know

MILFORD — At least 11 Stacy Middle School students and staff members were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after a student sprayed mace in the lobby, authorities said, adding it's likely that multiple students will face charges.

Superintendent of Schools Kevin McIntyre wrote in a Facebook post that the individuals were taken to the hospital after the incident as a precaution.

The fire alarm had gone off during the last period of the day and the school had been evacuated after the incident because the substance was not known.

"At the time of the incident, we were not certain what the substance was and the Milford police, fire and emergency vehicles were dispatched to the school," McIntyre wrote. "The school was evacuated as a precautionary measure."

Family members retrieved students from the Stacy Middle School in Milford following a hazmat incident, April 26, 2023. Superintendent of Schools Kevin McIntyre reported that a student sprayed mace inside the school lobby.

The Police and Fire Departments from Milford and surrounding towns, including Upton and Mendon, responded to the school, as did a hazmat team, after a report of an unknown substance in the mezzanine area of the school. Students were evacuated to the Memorial School play area.

On Thursday, Deputy Police Chief Robert Tusino said there was more than one student involved and there would likely be charges for multiple students.

In addition, he said, police are trying to find out how the student obtained the mace.

"We also have concerns and questions about how the student was able to get the mace," Tusino said. "That's something we're aggressively looking into — how it was procured and there will likely be charges against an adult who was involved."

Police vehicles outside the Stacy Middle School in Milford following a hazmat incident, April 26, 2023.

Tusino said nine people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after the incident and two others went there on their own. He said several people had gone to the hospital later in the day but he did not know how many.

McIntyre said all afternoon activities were canceled and students were not allowed to return to the school to gather their belongings. He said students would be able to retrieve their belongings on Thursday once the school is cleared.

