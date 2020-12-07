Google Stadia is now available in eight more European countries

Google has switched on Stadia in eight more European countries. Residents of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Switzerland will be able to start using the game-streaming service over the next day or so as Google rolls out access.

That brings Google's tally of countries in which Stadia is available to 22. As long as you have a Gmail address and a decent enough internet connection, you'll be able to play Destiny 2 or Super Bomberman R Online gratis across a number of devices. New members get a free month of Stadia Pro, which includes a number of additional games. Continuing a subscription and maintaining access to games costs €9.99/month in those countries.

Otherwise, users have to buy games individually. Stadia's storefront includes the likes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Marvel's Avengers and Cyberpunk 2077, the latter of which will be released on Thursday.

It's important for game-streaming services to expand to more markets as competition heats up between them. Nvidia's GeForce Now platform is also available throughout Europe. Save for Romania, Microsoft's xCloud service is available in all of the aforementioned countries too. Amazon's Luna, meanwhile, is in beta and only available in the US for now.